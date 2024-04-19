2024 NFL Draft Odds: Drake Maye Joins Jayden Daniels in No. 2 Overall Pick Discussion
By Reed Wallach
The NFL Draft betting market is heating up!
With the No. 1 pick nearly set in stone with the Bears set to take Caleb Williams, the intrigue has centered around the second pick, which the Washington Commanders currently hold. Lately, most of the attention has turned to Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, with the quarterback being listed past -300 to be the selection. However, following a group meeting with several quarterbacks on Thursday night, North Carolina’s Drake Maye has gained a ton of momentum to be the second selection.
Now, the two talented prospects nearly share the same odds as co-favorites to be the selection at No. 2.
While prominent reporters including Adam Schefter shaded towards Daniels in recent weeks, the Commanders General Manager met with the media Thursday sharing that the team hasn’t finalized a decision yet and that the process is ongoing, leading to the odds to consolidate.
As of Friday morning, here are the odds for the second selection with the conversation centering around both Daniels and Maye.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick
Will Washington Commanders Select Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?
Daniels appeared to be the consensus pick in recent weeks, but following the Commanders’ group meeting with both prospects as well as J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr., it appears that this decision is far from finalized.
The LSU quarterbacks’ agent hinted displeasure with the Commanders’ pre-draft process and also scheduled a meeting with the Vikings on Wednesday.
The odds now show that the decision isn’t made up, and Daniels is still in play, but it hasn’t been finalized just yet with Maye firmly in the mix.
