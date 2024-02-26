2024 NFL Draft Odds: Drake Maye Set as Major Favorite to Be Selected at No. 2
By Reed Wallach
While all consensus mock drafts have Caleb Williams slated to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, there is a buzz building around the No. 2 overall pick, likely around two quarterbacks.
Currently, Drake Maye is the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick, held by the Washington Commanders, but there is momentum building for LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to be the second pick.
It appears to be a two-man race for the No. 2 overall pick with a very faint chance of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy getting into the mix.
For now, let's set the table with the odds for the No. 2 overall pick.
No. 2 Overall Pick Odds in 2024 NFL Draft
Drake Maye Favored to Be No. 2 Overall Pick, Slightly Ahead of Jayden Daniels
There will be plenty of intrigue at the NFL Draft combine this week as to where the Commanders are leaning at this stage in the process.
While Maye is the favorite as of this writing, it can change quite quickly, as several mock drafts in the industry are on the Daniels hype train, including Pro Football Focus.
There will be more reports coming out this week that can help shine some light on this developing situation, but stay tuned as this is only the beginning of what will likely be a hectic NFL Draft cycle with a ton of attention on the second pick.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.