2024 NFL Draft Odds: Michael Penix Jr. Receiving Massive Betting Action
By Reed Wallach
Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the intrigue lies at quarterback, and one is receiving a ton of betting action.
Michael Penix Jr. dazzled at Washington last season. He finished runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race, leading the Huskies to the National Championship Game. Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, many are counting on Penix to get into the first round.
What’s driving this betting action? We have the latest on Penix below:
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Michael Penix Draft Position Over/Under
- 32.5 (Over +290/Under -205)
Will Michael Penix Jr. Go in the First Round?
Penix Jr. has been in the discussion of being a first-round prospect, and it hit its high point on the eve of the draft, with some believing he could be in play as high as No. 8!
With other common links to the Broncos, who are picking No. 12, and Raiders, who are picking No. 13, there are plenty of interested parties in Penix, but will it be in the first round?
Teams have been reluctant to invest that kind of draft capital in quarterbacks who aren’t sure-fire first-round picks, and most consensus big boards have Penix not worth a first-round grade. Take, for example, Will Levis last season, who was mocked as high as No. 2 before falling out of the first round.
We will find out soon enough if Penix Jr. will make the first round, but many bettors are flocking to bet on the Washington product to hear his name called on Thursday specifically.
