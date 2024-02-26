2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft Brock Bowers?
NFL draft odds for which team will select Brock Bowers, the unique Georgia prospect.
By Reed Wallach
One of the most unique NFL draft prospects this season, Brock Bowers, is set to be one of the highest drafted tight ends in history.
The Georgia tight end was a key cog in the Bulldogs offense over the past several years, tallying more than 700 yards in each of the past three seasons and 26 receiving touchdowns. Bowers' production was a bit limited in 2023 due to an ankle injury, but he should be fully healthy by the time the NFL Draft rolls around and is in the mix for a top 10 selection.
There is no direction connections to date between Bowers and certain teams, but there is a natural connection between the tight end and the Los Angeles Chargers, who are the favorite to select him. However, there are plenty of teams that can use a rare talent like Bowers, an excellent pass catcher and blocker, giving him a wide range of outcomes.
Here are the odds for who will select Bowers:
Which Team Will Select Brock Bowers 2024 NFL Draft Odds
Chargers Favored to Select Brock Bowers
The Chargers recently hired Jim Harbaugh, who was last seen in the NFL running a run-first scheme with the San Francisco 49ers with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who Harbaugh brought with him to Los Angeles.
Bowers is a strong fit in this offensive scheme as both a run blocker and receiver, leading many to link the two together.
However, at No. 5, Bowers would be the second highest picked tight end in history -- only Kyle Pitts went higher at No. 4 in 2021. What if Bowers slides a bit? The Indianapolis Colts could be a seamless fit.
There are plenty of options for Bowers, who can help any roster, but it may be a moving target as to who will choose him, meaning that you could potential find some betting value further down the board.
Stay tuned at the combine to see who is willing to take a chance on the unique prospect!
