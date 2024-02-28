2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft Jayden Daniels?
NFL Draft odds for which team will select Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Will Daniels go in the top three?
By Reed Wallach
The Heisman Trophy winner, LSU's Jayden Daniels, has thrust himself into the conversation to be a top three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels, off one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, has joined the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as a contender to go inside the top three come April's NFL draft. However, which team will select the LSU product?
With it possible that the draft can start with three straight quarterbacks selected, will the current order remain the same come draft night, with the Bears picking first, followed by the Commanders and the Patriots?
Here's the odds for which team will select Daniels come April, with him being in the mix at both No. 2 and No. 3 during the early part of the pre-draft process.
Team to Select Jayden Daniels Odds in 2024 NFL Draft
Patriots Favored to Select Jayden Daniels
With Daniels being the favorite to go No. 3 in the betting market, it's predictable that the Patriots are the most likely team to select him in this market. Of course, with Daniels viewed as a contender to also go No. 2, the Commanders are right behind the Pats, reflecting the current debate between Maye and Daniels.
However, there's reason to believe that the Patriots could be interested in the LSU prospect at this point, but with a regime change, is there a change of tune in New England?
Could the Patriots move down in the NFL Draft, opting to stockpile assets rather than splurge on a talented QB prospect? That can open up plenty of avenues for teams such as the Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders to move up and select the Heisman Trophy winner. This is refelcted in the current betting odds.
There will be plenty of more fallout from the NFL Draft combine this week, stay tuned to where the wind may be blowing into which teams are interested in Daniels as a pro prospect.
