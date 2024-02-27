2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft J.J. McCarthy?
NFL Draft odds for Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which team will select the fast rising prospect?
By Reed Wallach
J.J. McCarthy is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy, the quarterback of the National Championship winning Michigan Wolverines, wasn't asked to keep up a prolific passing attack en route to the teams first College Football Playoff title, leaving questions of his upside as a pro prospect.
However, as the NFL Draft cycle picks up, many are circling McCarthy as not only a sure fire first round pick, but a possibility to go inside the top 10! In a crowded quarterback draft, McCarthy has emerged as the likeliest to go after the top three of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
While there isn't an over/under on McCarthy's posiiton just yet, there are markets open for who will draft McCarthy come the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's the current odds as the NFL Draft combine continues this week.
Which Team will Draft J.J. McCarthy in 2024 NFL Draft?
Teams in Top 12 Considering J.J. McCarthy
Dane Brugler of The Athletic is seemingly a buyer of the McCarthy steam inside the top half of the first round, mentioning that there are several top 12 teams that will be considering the Michigan prospect.
In turn, most of the team's at the top of the odds board to select McCarthy are those teams picking inside the top 12 and likely in the market for a signal caller, including the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.
It appears that the knock on McCarthy, that the Wolverines winning the National Championship without him throwing the ball as much as some of the top quarterbacks in the draft, is a bit overstated and people in the league aren't concerned.
There is no direct tie between McCarthy and an NFL team, but it's clear that McCarthy's stock is on the rise as the news continues to come out from Indianapolis, Indiana this week.
