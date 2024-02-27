2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft Marvin Harrison Jr.?
By Reed Wallach
Marvin Harrison Jr., the Ohio State wide receiver product that dazzled for the Buckeyes en route to a Heisman Trophy finalist season in 2023.
Harrison Jr. is the heavy favorite to be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but what about the team that will choose him? Lucky for us, we have betting markets already up for that as MHJ is likely going to go right after at least the first two quarterbacks.
There is a clear favorite in this market: the Arizona Cardinals, who are picking No. 4 in this draft. The expectation is that the first three picks will all be quarterbacks -- Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels in some order -- so it makes sense that Harrison Jr. is slotted to go fourth to the Cardinals.
Before we go further, let's look at the full odds board.
Team to Select Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft Odds
Will the Cardinals Pick Marvin Harrison Jr.?
On the surface, the Cardinals are a logical landing spot for Harrison Jr. as the team already has its quarterback in place in Kyler Murray and the team is devoid of playmakers in the passing game. However, the Cardinals did move back in the NFL Draft last year, and could continue to stockpile assets and potentially move out of the pick for a lofty price tag.
However, it's clear that the Cards are doing its homework on the Ohio State product.
It's unclear who would move up, but what if the New England Patriots, who are picking No. 3, opt to not take a quarterback and take what is thought of as the best wide receiver prospect in recent memory to bolster its lackluster offense?
This is a fluid market, but there may be more value in attacking this market than laying a huge number on MHJ to be the first non-quarterback chosen.
