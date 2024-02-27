2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft Michael Penix Jr.?
By Reed Wallach
Michael Penix Jr. finished his college career in the National Championship against Michigan. While he came up short, he showcased incredible arm talent that has NFL teams eyeing him come the NFL Draft this April.
Penix Jr. has a wide range of outcomes in this spring's NFL Draft, likely due to concerns about his prior knee injuries and age, but there is no denying his ability to engineer a high level offense. With that being said, there is a lot of attention as to who may take a shot on Penix Jr., including a betting market.
Let's set the table for the latest developments around Penix Jr.'s draft stock, but first the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Team to Select Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft Odds
Penix Jr. will throw at the NFL Draft Combine this weekend, which can help us bettors get some clarity as to who is interested in the Heisman Trophy runner up.
Interestingly enough, the Seahawks are the favorites to select Penix Jr, albeit very slight at +400 as of this writing. Seattle has a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, but could target the big armed Penix Jr. to be the replacement for Smith after next season.
Other teams that could be in the quarterback market, including the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, are towards the top of the odds board for the Washington signal caller. With an undefined ceiling, there is a wide range for how Penix Jr.'s draft process can go, leaving plenty of teams with the opportunity to select him.
