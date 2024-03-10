2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Team Will Draft Xavier Worthy?
By Reed Wallach
One of the biggest winners of the NFL Draft combine was Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Worthy dazzled in Indianapolis by blowing his 40-yard dash projections out of the water, running a 4.21, easing concerns about his size and weight. The speedster has now entered the conversation as a first-round pick with those type of measurables.
Worthy had a productive career at Texas, including catching a career high 75 passes for 1,014 yards this past season. Overall, he had 26 touchdown passes over his three year career.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have set who is likely to take Worthy, here's where it stands about a month out from the spring event.
Team to Draft Xavier Worthy Odds in 2024 NFL Draft
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Buffalo Bills: +750
- Houston Texans: +1000
- Dallas Cowboys: +1200
- Carolina Panthers: +1200
- New England Patriots: +1600
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1600
- Philadelphia Eagles: +2200
- Baltimore Ravens: +2200
- Arizona Cardinals: +2200
- New York Giants: +2400
- Tennessee Titans: +2500
- Indianapolis Colts: +2500
- San Francisco 49ers: +2500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500
- Miami Dolphins: +2500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2500
- Washington Commanders: +2500
Chiefs Favored to Select Xavier Worthy
Yes, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but that didn't come with a ton of questions about the Kansas City pass catching group around Patrick Mahomes. Many have pegged the Chiefs at pick No. 32 as a contender to select a wide receiver, or maybe move up for one.
Worthy's speed makes him a logical target, and Mahomes reaching out to the Texas product only added smoke to the fire.
The betting market reflects what has been a stagnant market to date with the biggest link to Worthy is the Chiefs, but it's still very early in the process with plenty of options for a player of Worthy's stature. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, who have been linked to wide receivers this offseason, are also short on the odds board.
