2024 NFL Draft Odds: Which Wide Receiver Will Be Picked After Marvin Harrison Jr.?
We're just over a month away which means it's time to start looking at who the top picks will be and if you're bold enough, create a mock draft of your own.
One of the best ways to find out who's projected to go where is by looking at the betting odds. If there's information out there, you can guarantee that bettors are looking to take advantage by placing as many bets as they can.
One of the "locks" of the draft is that Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State will be the first player picked from his position. FanDuel Sportsbook has his odds of being the first receiver selected set at -1050 which is an implied probability of 91.30%.
So if he's the first receiver off the boards, who will be the second? Well, let's take a look at the odds to find out what they tell us.
Who will be second receiver selected in 2024 NFL Draft?
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Odds to be first wide receiver selected in NFL Draft
- Marvin Harrison Jr. -1050
- Malik Nabers +850
- Rome Odunze +1200
- Keon Coleman +10000
- Brian Thomas Jr. +10000
- Ladd McConkey +10000
- Adonai Mitchell +10000
- Troy Franklin +10000
- Xavier Worthy +10000
There are yet to be odds released for who the No. 2 receiver selected in the NFL Draft will be, but we can get a pretty good idea by looking at the odds to be the first wide receiver selected. Harrison Jr. is the overwhelming favorite, but there are only two names who are within reach of the Ohio State product; Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
After Nabers and Odunze, there is a group of receivers set at 100/1, which gives them little to no chance of being the No. 1 receiver selected. So, if Nabers and Odunze are the two other possibilites to be the first receiver selected, we can deduct that one of them will likely be the second.
Nabers, from LSU, is the slight favorite to be the second receiver selected and Odunze from Washington is right behind him.
If the Cardinals selected Harrison Jr. at No. 4, which they're expected to do, the Chargers at No. 5 would be the next possible team to draft a wide receiver. As of writing this article, the offensive tackle from Notre Dame, Joe Alt, is favored to go in the spot, but if it is a wide receiver then Nabers has the slight edge on Odunze.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.