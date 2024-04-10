2024 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Be First Running Back Drafted?
2024 NFL Draft odds: Which running back will go first in the draft this season? There are plenty of candidates, including Florida State's Trey Benson and Texas' Jonathon Brooks.
By Reed Wallach
Running backs may not dominate the 2024 NFL Draft headlines like quarterbacks and wide receivers do, but if you play the betting market right, you can cash in.
There is no projected first round pick between this year’s group of running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, which has opened up the betting odds quite a bit. There are five running backs priced below +1000 to be the first selected, including Florida State’s Trey Benson, Texas’ Jonathon Brooks, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright, Michigan’s Blake Corum and USC’s Marshawn Lloyd.
Without a consensus top running back prospect, and the bet likely going into day two, it’ll come down to specific teams' draft boards as to who will go first.
Let’s break down some of the candidates, but first here are the updated odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up below for FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you win your first bet of just $5! All you have to do is opt into this offer below as a new users!
2024 NFL Draft First Running Back Selected Odds
Which Running Back Will Go First in 2024 NFL Draft?
Trying to navigate this betting market is pretty tricky, some years long shots come from way down the oddsboard to cash like the Kansas City Chiefs selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 NFL Draft.
This year’s crop is interesting with Benson leading the pack right now. The Florida State running back produced in a big way last season for the Seminoles, averaging north of six yards per carry.
However, if not for a mid-season torn ACL, Brooks would likely be viewed as the consensus No. 1 running back in this class. He is expected to make a full recovery and is visiting with teams during the days leading up to the draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport noted that he is the top RB on several teams boards.
There are plenty of other capable running backs and certain teams may key in on a specific fit for its roster and send a surprising name ahead of others, including someone like Oregon’s Bucky Irving, who has been grouped with some of the more highly sought after prospects.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.