2024 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Bet First Wide Receiver Drafted?
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the most loaded wide receiver groups in recent memory.
Headlining the 2024 is Marvin Harrison Jr., who is the overwhelming favorite to be the first wideout taken this cycle. MHJ was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State and has been seen as the best non-quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft this season. However, there are two other possible top-10 picks in this group, LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.
However, despite the three players being lumped together, Harrison Jr. is the overwhelming favorite to be the first wide receiver selected as he not only has the highest ceiling but also the highest floor.
MHJ has been connected to the Cardinals, who are picking No. 4, but has not been mocked much further down than No. 5, which is currently held by the Chargers. It appears that if he was still on the board at No. 5, some team would move up to get the blue-chip prospect.
Meanwhile, Nabers and Odunze have been typically mocked starting at pick No. 6, which is currently held by the New York Giants, who have been linked to wide receivers quite a bit during the pre-draft process.
While there has been some interest in Nabers in particular to leapfrog Harrison, it’s pretty clear that it would be a massive surprise if the Ohio State product is not the first pass catcher off the board.
Here are the updated odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Draft First Wide Receiver Selected Odds
