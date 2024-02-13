2024 NFL MVP Opening Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Lead the Way
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL season is in the books, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on football!
Following the Super Bowl, the opening odds for next season's league MVP have been released, and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is atop the list.
Mahomes (+600) is followed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the only players with shorter than +1000 odds to win the MVP.
Jackson won the MVP in the 2023 season, but there are some surprises in the opening odds as well. Let's take a look at the opening odds and few players to watch next season:
2024 NFL MVP Opening Odds
Jordan Love's MVP Odds Are Intriguing
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love clearly made an impression in his first season as a starter, as he's fifth in the odds to win the league's MVP award next season.
Oddsmakers have Love ahead of Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa in the opening odds. Love led the No. 7-seeded Packers to a massive upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs in the 2023 season, and the team nearly knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.
Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Third League MVP
After watching Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl -- and a third Super Bowl title -- it's hard to doubt that he's the best player in the NFL.
This past season, Mahomes did not put up the counting numbers necessary to be in the MVP conversation, but if the Chiefs add a weapon at receiver to join Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce on offense, it's quite possible Mahomes could get back to pushing huge numbers again in 2024.
Every Player Listed in Opening NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +600
- Josh Allen: +650
- Joe Burrow: +800
- Lamar Jackson: +900
- Jordan Love: +1200
- Brock Purdy: +1200
- Justin Herbert: +1200
- CJ Stroud: +1400
- Jalen Hurts: +1500
- Dak Prescott: +1500
- Tua Tagovailoa: +1800
- Jared Goff: +2000
- Aaron Rodgers: +2500
- Trevor Lawrence: +2500
- Kirk Cousins: +2500
- Matthew Stafford: +3000
- Anthony Richardson: +4000
- Christian McCaffrey: +4000
- Justin Fields: +4000
- Deshaun Watson: +4500
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Tyreek Hill: +7000
- Baker Mayfield: +7500
- Caleb Williams: +7500
- Geno Smith: +10000
- Russell Wilson: +10000
- Justin Jefferson: +12000
- Derek Carr: +13000
- Jayden Daniels: +13000
- CeeDee Lamb: +13000
- Bo Nix: +15000
- Will Levis: +15000
- Myles Garret: +15000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +15000
- TJ Watt: +15000
- Sam Howell: +15000
- Daniel Jones: +15000
- Micah Parsons: +15000
- Kenny Pickett: +15000
- Drake Maye: +15000
- Bryce Young: +15000
- Desmond Ridder: +20000
- Jonathan Taylor: +20000
- Deebo Samuel: +20000
- Nick Bosa: +20000
- Michael Penix Jr.: +20000
- Maxx Crosby: +20000
- Kyren Williams: +20000
- Saquon Barkley: +20000
- Bijan Robinson: +25000
- Derrick Henry: +25000
- AJ Brown: +25000
- DJ Moore: +25000
- JJ McCarthy: +25000
- Cooper Kupp: +25000
- Jimmy Garoppolo: +25000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +25000
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +25000
- Ryan Tannehill: +25000
- De’Von Achane: +30000
- Brandon Aiyuk: +30000
- Puka Nacua: +30000
- Amari Cooper: +30000
- Nico Collins +30000
- Nick Chubb: +30000
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +30000
- Stefon Diggs: +30000
- Garrett Wilson: +30000
- Breece Hall: +40000
- Josh Jacobs: +40000
- Rashee Rice: +40000
- Raheem Mostert: +40000
- Austin Ekeler: +40000
- Jaylon Johnson: +40000
- Alvin Kamara: +40000
- DeAndre Hopkins: +40000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +40000
- Zay Flowers: +40000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +40000
- Davante Adams: +40000
- Mike Evans: +40000
- Aaron Donald: +40000
- Travis Kelce: +40000
- Trey Hendrickson: +40000
- Courtland Sutton: +40000
- Tee Higgins: +40000
- Mark Andrews: +40000
- Isiah Pacheco: +40000
- Chris Olave: +40000
- Sauce Gardner: +40000
- George Kittle: +40000
- Kenneth Walker III: +40000
- Sam LaPorta: +40000
- Keenan Allen: +40000
- Drake London: +40000
- Roquan Smith: +40000
- DK Metcalf: +40000
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +50000
- DeVonta Smith: +50000
- Devin Singletary: +50000
- Rachaad White: +50000
- David Montgomery: +50000
- Najee Harris: +50000
- Aaron Jones: +50000
- James Cook: +50000
- Michael Pittman Jr.: +50000
- Tony Pollard: +50000
- Jake Ferguson: +50000
- Marquise Brown: +50000
- Tank Dell: +50000
- Malik Nabers: +50000
- George Pickens: +50000
- Christian Kirk: +50000
- Terry McLaurin: +50000
- Travis Etienne Jr.: +50000
- Chris Jones: +50000
- James Conner: +50000
- Calvin Ridley: +50000
- Gabe Davis: +50000
- Fred Warner: +50000
- D’Andre Swift: +50000
- Rome Odunze: +50000
- Quinnen Williams: +100000
- Joe Mixon: +100000
- Patrick Surtain II: +100000
- Jaylen Warren: +100000
- David Njoku: +100000
- DaRon Bland: +100000
- Danielle Hunter: +100000
- Romeo Doubs: +100000
- Jalen Ramsey: +100000
- Dalton Kincaid: +100000
- Jalen Carter: +100000
- Jaire Alexander: +100000
- Chuba Hubbard: +100000
- Haason Reddick: +100000
- Kobie Turner: +100000
- Dexter Lawrence: +100000
- Brock Bowers: +100000
