2024 Olympic Golf Rankings: Who Makes the Podium in Paris at Le Golf National?
By Todd Moser
Last week, we were close but no cigar. Our +8000 longshot Patrick Fishburn let after 36 holes, and our +7500 longshot Max Greyserman was tied for the lead until the very last putt of the tournament.
This week, we have a field of 60 international golfers all looking to win a coveted Olympic gold medal. The favorites are obvious and include big names Scottie Scheffler +400, Xander Schauffele +550, and Rory McIlroy +850.
The 2024 Paris Olympics Golf Tournament at Le Golf National Power Rankings
10. Tom Kim (South Korea) +3000
Kim returns to our rankings having missed the cut at The Open two weeks ago. He played well at The Scottish Open with a T-15 and lost in a playoff at the Travelers two weeks prior to that.
9. Alex Noren (Sweden) +3300
Noren usually shows up on my FRL list and with good reason. He ranks fourth in first round scoring average at 68.56. I like that he usually gets off to a good start. I’ll be playing him for FRL (+2800) and overall. He has finished in the Top 25 in 11 of his last 14 events, six of those Top 14 or better including a T-13 at The Open Championship. Plus, he won here at Le Golf National in 2018 on the DP World Tour.
8. Tommy Fleetwood (England) +2000
Although I don’t think he will win, I have to rank the proverbial bridesmaid. He plays well on his side of the pond and has course experience as a Ryder Cupper in 2018 who went 5-0 that week and won here in 2017 on the DP World Tour. I’m sure he will hit the leaderboard sometime during the week but expect a fade come the weekend.
7. Shane Lowry (N Ireland) +2200
Here’s a guy who really seems to be taking in the Olympic spirit. He was Ireland’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony and has been seen taking in some events. We last saw Lowry contending at The Open before settling for a solo sixth finish. He’s finished T20 or better in his last three events.
6. John Rahm (Spain) +1100
Rahm won his first LIV event of the year last week and also contended at The Open, so his form is on the rise at long last. He also has course experience as a 2018 Ryder Cupper and played twice on the DP World Tour with a personal best T-5 in 2017.
5. Rory McIlroy (N Ireland) +850
I picked Rory to win The Open, and he failed miserably. I won’t make that mistake again. He can’t get out of his own way mentally, but one has to rank him highly, nevertheless. He’s another 2018 Ryder Cupper with course experience.
4. Collin Morikawa (USA) +1100
A popular pick this week, he has a great chance to medal, if not win. My longshot pick below keeps him off the podium. It’s hard to argue his current form. His worst finish in his last 10 individual events is a T-16 at the Open. His problem has been round four scoring where he ranks a lowly 124th. If he shoots a good final round, he could win the gold.
3. BRONZE MEDAL Scottie Scheffler (USA) +400
No surprise here. We all expect World number one to hit the medal stand this week. He finished T-7 at The Open without his putting game. Where that putting is at the moment remains to be seen. It just may determine which medal Scottie gets this week. Note, he ranks third in final round scoring average.
2. SILVER MEDAL Xander Shauffele (USA) +550
X is arguably the best golfer in the world at the moment. He is coming off a huge win at The Open and proved to any remaining doubters that his closing issues are over. He now ranks 20th in final round scoring average. As his playing partner Justin Rose said after the final round, nothing seems to bother him. Other than perhaps a letdown after a major win, he should hit the podium.
1. GOLD MEDAL Matthieu Pavon (France) +6600
Yes, I know I’m crazy for this pick but there’s something about home Olympic magic. Look at the boost French swimmer Leon Marchand is getting. He already has a gold and could win another five. I’m taking the bait for Pavon although he has not played well overseas in his last two events with a missed cut and a T-50. Prior to that he finished solo fifth at The US Open and has been on my radar for this event ever since. I’ll also be playing him for FRL at +5000.
Longshot Plays for the 2024 Paris Olympics Golf Tournament
Course experience drives these longshot picks this week. They might be worth a dollar or two wager.
Thomas Detry (Belgium) +5500
Detry somehow didn’t qualify for The Open Championship ranking just outside the top 50. He has played Le Golf National on the DP World Tour with his best finish a T-8 in 2019.
Victor Perez (France) +8000
Like Pavon, I’m going with another Frenchman. He has course experience, and he’s on home soil with the crowd on his side. He missed the cut at The Open but did finish T-10 at the Scottish. I’ll also be playing him for FRL +5500.
Guido Migliiozzi (Italy) +8000
The Italian has course experience where he won a DP World event here in 2022. He also has a win this year on that tour. He finished a reasonable T-31 at The Open.
Thorbjorn Oleson (Denmark) +10000
I wouldn’t exactly say Oleson has been on form lately, but he does have course experience. He played here in the 2018 Ryder Cup and as a DP World Tour member with two Top 10s here. He finished T-43 at The Open in his last event.
Matti Schmid (Germany) +20000
Super longshot here, but Schmid played well last week finishing T-12 last week at the 3M. He has four additional Top 21s this year. In addition, he has course experience here with four starts on the DP World Tour including a T-16 in 2019.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.