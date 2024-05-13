2024 PGA Championship Cut Line Prediction (Who Will Make the Cut at Valhalla?)
The opening tee shot at the 2024 PGA Championship is just days away.
Before a golfer can even think about winning on Sunday, they have to get through the first two rounds of the tournament and survive the cut. The field will be approximately cut in half at the end of the second round and only the best performing golfers will advance to play on the weekend.
Who will make the cut? Who should we bet on to miss it? Is there a dark horse golfer we should bet on to make it to the weekend? What will the cut line be? Those are the questions I aim to answer in this article.
How Many Golfers Make the Cut at the 2024 PGA Championship?
Golfers who are ranked in the top 70 on the leaderboard, including ties, will make the cut after the second round and advance to the weekend.
There are 156 golfers in the field which means depending on how many golfers are tied at 70th, approximately half the field will make the cut.
PGA Championship Cut Line History
Here are the cut lines for the last five PGA Championships as well as the cut line the last time it was hosted at Valhalla Golf Club in 2014:
Year
Course
Cut Line
2023
Oak Hill
+5
2022
Southern Hills
+4
2021
Kiawah Island
+5
2020
TPC Harding Park
+1
2019
Bethpage Black
+4
2014*
Valhalla
+1
*The last time Valhalla hosted the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship cut line prediction
If the weather forecast holds true this week, we're going to see some fantastic scoring conditions this week, specifically on Thursday. The wind won't be a factor and there'll be just enough precipitation that the greens will be receptive and golfers will be able to pin hunt all day.
That alone makes me think we're going to see a more generous cut line than what we saw here in 2014 when it was +1. I'm going to predict the cut line will be one stroke better. Anyone who is sitting at even par or better after Friday will advance to the weekend.
Cut line prediction: EVEN
PGA Championship Best Bet to Make the Cut
Cameron Young was on the cusp of winning the 2022 PGA Championship, but then followed it up by missing the cut at last year's edition of the tournament. I feel comfortable in saying he'll make the cut this time around, especially after an impressive T9 finish at the Masters last month.
Young has the length off the tee to thrive at Valhalla and it'll be an advantage he'll have on the rest of the field. You have to lay some juice to bet on him to make the cut, but I think it's worth the squeeze.
You can bet him at these odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick: Cameron Young to make the cut -290
PGA Championship Best Bet to Miss the Cut
Viktor Hovland looked unstoppable at the end of the 2023 PGA Tour season, winning back-to-back events including the Tour Championship. That version of Holand has disappeared and now he has one top 20 start in all of 2024. He also missed the cut at the first major of the year, the Masters.
His play around the greens has been his worst trait and with how small the greens are at Valhalla, he's going to struggle when he has to scramble.
I'm willing to bet on him missing the cut once again this week.
Pick: Viktor Hovland to miss the cut +290
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
