2024 SDC Championship: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
Breaking down the best bets for the SDC Championship.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the DP World Tour travels to South Africa for the 2024 SDC Championship.
Before I dive into my best bets for the 2024 SDC Championship let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key player statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where Will the 2024 SDC Championship Be Played?
The 2024 SDC Championship will be played at the St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa. The golf course is a par 72 that measures approximately 7,192 yards.
2024 SDC Championship Key Player Statistics
- GIR (greens in regulation)
- Stokes Gained: Tee to Green
- Stokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Strokes Gained: Putting
Now let's shift our focus to my best bets for the 2024 SDC Championship.
SDC Championship Best Bets
Tom McKibbin Top Five: +360
Since the beginning of January, Tom McKibbin has played four events on the DP World Tour. In those four tournaments just noted, McKibbin has accumulated four top 25 finishes, including a fourth place result at the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters two weeks ago.
McKibbin has also played well at this event previously. He finished 18th at the 2023 SDC Championship.
Ewen Ferguson Top Five: +300
Ewen Ferguson arrives at this week's DP World Tour event on the heels of two consecutive nine finishes, including a seventh place result at last week's 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
In my opinion, Ferguson's skill set fits the St. Francis Links perfectly. Having stated that, I love his chances of posting a top 10 finish this week.
David Ravetto Top 20: +280
Two weeks ago, David Ravetto fired a final round 69 at the 2024 Dimension Data Pro-Am on his way to an eventual win. Full transparency, the Dimension Data Pro-Am is a DP World Tour Challenger event. Having stated that, I like the fact that Ravetto is playing quality golf heading into this tournament in South Africa.
Additionally, Ravetto finished 18th at the 2023 SDC Championship.
