2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour presents golf bettors with one of the most entertaining events of the season, the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Let's take a look at this tournament from a betting perspective to find the top ten best bets in Power Rankings for this week.
PGA Tour Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler +500
The current number-one ranked golfer in OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) arrives at this week's tournament in rather good form. More specifically, Scheffler has accumulated three top-six finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December.
It should also be noted that Scheffler won the last two Waste Management Phoenix Opens (2022, 2023).
Justin Thomas +1400
The 2022 PGA Championship winner arrives at this week's event on the heels of six consecutive top-13 finishes (DP World and PGA Tours combined), including a third-place result at the 2024 American Express three weeks ago.
Thomas certainly checks the box for me when it comes to previous event/course history. Since 2019, Thomas has played the Waste Management Phoenix Open five times. In those five events just mentioned, Thomas has accumulated five top 13 finishes, including a third place result in 2020.
Jordan Spieth +2200
Jordan Spieth has accumulated two consecutive top-six finishes on the PGA Tour, including a third-place result at the 2024 Sentry last month.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field, in the last 50 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth ranks 14th in bogey avoidance and third in par five scoring.
Max Homa +1600
Homa has accumulated three top-14 finishes in his last four tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a 13th place result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Wyndham Clark +4000
Last week, the 2023 U.S. Open champion fired an impressive final round 60 at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to his third victory on the PGA Tour. Clark finished tenth at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Sam Burns +2200
Sam Burns has accumulated three top-16 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a sixth place result at the 2024 American Express. Additionally, Burns finished sixth at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Xander Schauffele +1100
The talented American has accumulated three top-ten finishes in his last four tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a ninth-place result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago.
Byeong-Hun An +4000
Byeong-Hun An has accumulated two top-four finishes in his last three events played on the PGA Tour, including a second-place result at the 2024 Sony Open five weeks ago.
Beau Hossler +6500
Beau Hossler has accumulated two consecutive top-14 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a sixth place result at the 2024 Famers Insurance Open.
Hossler has posted a quality finish at TPC Scottsdale previously. Hossler finished 14th at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Adam Hadwin +5000
Adam Hadwin has accumulated three top-14 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a second-place result at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in October. Hadwin finished tenth at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
