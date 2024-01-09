2024 Women's Australian Open Odds, Preview, Predictions: Will Coco Gauff Knock Off Favorite Iga Swiatek?
By Reed Wallach
A crowded WTA field descends on Melbourne, Australia for the first Grand Slam of the 2024 season.
The Australian Open starts next week with the most recent Grand Slam winner, Coco Gauff entering as the fourth choice in the market with relatively short odds with everybody chasing the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings, Iga Swiatek, who hasn't won the Aussie yet, making the semifinals in 2022.
Keep reading for the early odds ahead of the release of the draw for the 2024 Australian Open with our favorite dark horse bet and most likely winner.
Load up your sports betting accounts with free bets by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below! If you place just a $5 first wager you will get $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose! Get started now.
2024 Australian Open Odds
2024 Australian Open Dark Horse
Maria Sakkari (+4800)
Sakkari had a dismal finish to the 2023 season, losing all three of her matches against top 10 foes at the WTA Finals on the heels of a first-round exit at the USA Open in straight sets, but I'll take a flier on her to outperform expectations.
While the draw could potentially deter any long-shot run, Sakkari has the serve to overpower any player on tour and has looked fresh to start the 2024 swing, winning all three matches at the United Cup in straight sets.
While she has never made it past the semifinals, the Greek No. 8 on tour has plenty of capability at the Australian Open, making the fourth round twice and the third round last season. We saw the upside of Sakkari in the summer, making the Finals of the Citi Open right before the US Open, but couldn't finish strong enough.
The talent has always been there for her, can a wide-open field break her way to see her make a third semis and beyond?
2024 Australian Open Prediction and Pick
Coco Gauff (+750)
After a breakthrough performance to finish the 2023 season, caped by her first Grand Slam victory at the US Open. At her young age, Gauff finally appears to be ready to contend at nearly every major tournament.
Gauff had made the fourth round in Melbourne twice before, including last year, and I think she can continue her climb.
Of course, a favorable draw can do wonders for her, and there is stiff competition with the No. 1 player in the world Swiatek looking to be in form and the always dangerous Aryna Sabalenka lurking with her big serve, but Gauff's blend of return and serve, as well as her consistent motor, makes her worth a bet at a longer price than the aforementioned two.
I'll ride Gauff to continue her climb up the ranks as a Grand Slam winner and capture her second in a row at the 2024 Australian Open.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.