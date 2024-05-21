2024 Women's French Open Preview: Iga Swiatek Expected to Win Third Straight Grand Slam at Roland-Garros
By Reed Wallach
The second Grand Slam of the 2024 tennis calendar gets underway next week with this year’s edition of the French Open!
Iga Swiatek is on a tear heading into the French Open, the three-time winner and back-to-back champ is the odds-on favorite to capture another title on clay as the world’s No. 1 woman tennis player, but a formidable group of opponents stand in her way.
Here are the odds for this year’s French Open:
2024 Women’s French Open Odds
- Iga Swiatek: -155
- Aryna Sabalenka: +500
- Coco Gauff: +750
- Elena Rybakina: +850
- Danielle Collins: +2300
- Ons Jabeur: +2800
- Qinwen Zheng: +3300
- Naomi Osaka: +3700
- Jelena Ostapenko: +3800
- Paula Badosa: +4200
- Mirra Andreeva: +4200
- Simona Halep: +4300
- Elina Svitolina: +5000
- Maria Sakkari: +5500
- Beatriz Haddad Maia: +5500
- Sloane Stpehens: +6000
- Marketa Vondrousova: +6000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iga Swiatek Set to Dominate at French Open
The world No. 1 is in peak form on clay, her best surface, and is the heavy favorite to make it three in a row at Roland-Garros. She has won two straight clay surface tournaments in the lead-up to this Grand Slam, including a three-set tiebreaker title win in Madrid and a straight-sets championship win in Rome against second chance Aryna Sabalenka.
Swiatek owns this surface, and she also has had Sabalenka’s number in what is shaping up to be the title match yet again with each competitor far ahead of the pack in terms of odds.
She has been in peak form all season, 38-4 overall with four titles, and oddsmakers are bracing for another big showing in Paris.
Following her dominant, 6-2, 6-3 win against Sabalenka, Swiatek has moved from -110 to -155 to win her third straight title.
