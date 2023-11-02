2024 World Series Odds for Every Team
Taking a look at the betting odds to win the 2024 World Series
The Texas Rangers are your 2023 World Series champions!
After being one of the hottest teams in MLB at the start of the season, the Rangers cooled off down the final stretch but then got hot again when it mattered, tearing through the playoffs and eventually winning their first World Series in franchise history.
Now that the 2023 season is in the books, it's time to look ahead to 2024. Sportsbooks have already released the odds to win next year's Fall Classic, and the likely candidates sit atop the odds list.
The Atlanta Braves are the betting favorites at +600 with the Los Angeles Dodgers close behind them. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros come in behind them, tied at +800 odds. Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies round out the top five at +1000.
Now, let's take a look at each team's odds to win the 2024 World Series.
- Braves +600
- Dodgers +700
- Rangers +800
- Astros +800
- Phillies +1000
- Rays +1300
- Blue Jays +1600
- Yankees +1600
- Padres +1800
- Twins +1800
- Orioles +1800
- Mariners +2000
- Mets +3000
- Diamondbacks +4000
- Cubs +4000
- Red Sox +4000
- Reds +5000
- Brewers +5000
- Cardinals +5500
- Giants +5500
- Guardians +6000
- Marlins +6000
- Tigers +8500
- Angels +10000
- Pirates +10000
- Nationals +20000
- Royals +20000
- White Sox +20000
- Athletics +25000
- Rockies +25000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.