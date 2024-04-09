2025 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Duke Favored, UConn Three-Peat is Possible
2025 NCAA Tournament odds with UConn gunning for a historic three-peat, but Duke set to be the best team in the country.
By Reed Wallach
A college basketball season is in the book with UConn joining an elite group of back-to-back National Champions.
However, it’s already time to discuss next year’s National Championship odds!
There’s a new crop of contenders set to join UConn in the fray next year, led by Duke’s top recruiting class installed as the early favorite. With the emergence of the transfer portal, teams such as Kansas, Alabama and North Carolina are also lined near the top of the odds board with UConn listed third.
The offseason in college basketball has become as wild as any other sport with player and coach movement, over 1,300 players are in the transfer portal and high profile coaches are changing locations, so expect plenty of movement in the odds but here’s where everyone stands heading into the offseason.
2025 College Basketball National Championship Odds
UConn Contender for Three-Peat
Only one team has ever won three National Championships in a row, UCLA when the team went on a run of seven straight titles, but UConn is live to do it yet again with the system Dan Hurley has put in place and the possible players returning.
While Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are all possibly gone, the team may have pieces like Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson in place to make a run yet again in a loaded landscape. Hurley has also been able to nail a few transfer additions, like Newton and Spencer, in the past few years, and there is no denying that there will be interest from the player side of things.
Duke does enter as the favorite though with consensus 2025 No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Cooper Flagg heading to Durham.
Make sure to keep an eye on the latest news in the coaching and player ranks to see if certain teams are going to be far more improved than the market currently expects in hopes of slaying the Connecticut dragon.
