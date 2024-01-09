2025 College Football National Championship Odds (Georgia Favored to Win First Expanded CFP)
While XX won the National Championship, its Georgia favored to get back to the top in 2025
By Reed Wallach
While the 2024 National Championship is over with Michigan taking home the title over Washington, 34-13, we already have 2025 title odds to chew on.
In what will be the first season in a new era of college football with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, but the teams at the top of the odds board are the same. Georgia is the favorite to win its third National Championship in four seasons after coming up just short of making the CFP this past season.
The Bulldogs will return a host of key contributors, most notably its star quarterback Carson Beck, who will be a Heisman Trophy contender in the new-look SEC as the Bulldogs enter as the team to beat.
More teams will be able to qualify for the CFP next season, but the same teams make up the top. Georgia is the favorite with Alabama right behind the Bulldogs as the second choice.
Similar to this past season the rest of the teams look the same as well with Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, and Oregon making up the rest of the teams with odds inside of +1500.
The odds are certainly more condensed given the expanded nature of the postseason, allowing more teams to make the postseason and make a run for the title. However, it appears that Georgia is poised to be in everyone's way yet again.
Here's the full slate of odds right after the 2024 National Championship Game:
2025 National Championship Odds
