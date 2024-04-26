2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds (Shedeur Sanders Projected to go First Overall)
The 2024 NFL Draft hasn't even been completed yet, but oddsmakers didn't let that keep them from setting the opening odds for who will be the No. 1 pick in 2025.
Caleb Williams was the consensus No. 1 pick for the 2024 draft for the entire past 12 months, will we see the same thing happen from now until when the top pick is on the clock this time next year?
Let's dive into the opening odds to be the first player drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Who will be drafted first overall in 2025 NFL Draft?
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Shedeur Sanders (+100)
- Quinn Ewers (+300)
- Carson Beck (+300)
- Drew Allar (+850)
- Jalen Milroe (+950)
- Jaxson Dart (+1200)
- Cam Ward (+1500)
- Mykel Williams (+1500)
- Patrick Payton (+1800)
- James Pearce (+2000)
- Harold Perkins (+2000)
- Conner Weigman (+2000)
- J.T. Tuimoloau (+2000)
- Travis Hunter (+2200)
- Abdul Carter (+3000)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (+4000)
- Garrett Nussmeier (+4000)
Shedeur Sanders projected to go No. 1 overall
The quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes and the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders opens as the betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. At +100 odds, he has an implied probability of 50% of being the top pick next year.
Shedeur Sanders was the start of Jackson State in his first two years at the college level and that success translated to Colorado last season. He threw for 3,230 yards while completing 69.3% of passes for 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Buffaloes finished with a disappointing 4-8 record, but if Sanders takes another step forward in 2025, there's no reason to believe he won't be a top prospect in the NFL Draft.
His mix of athleticism, decision-making, and accuracy has all the makings of an NFL talent.
With that being said, Sanders' chance to go No. 1 overall may be affected by his father, who has gone on record saying he's only going to allow the Buffs' QB to go to a handful of teams.
"So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli."
"It's going to be an Eli" refers to Eli Manning, who demanded a trade after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft. If the same thing happens with Shedeur, bets on him to be the first overall selection would still cash, but there's a chance the top team will go a different direction if they know they'd have to trade him the moment they announce his name.
Quarterbacks take top spots on odds list
Despite scouts claiming the 2025 quarterback class is a weak one, quarterbacks take the top seven spots on the odds list to be the first overall pick next year. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Carson Beck (Georgia), Drew Allar (Penn State), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), and Cam Ward (Miami) are the first seven players listed on the odds list.
The non-quarterback with the best odds to be the No. 1 selection last year is Mykel Williams, the defensive end for Georgia who recorded 4.5 sacks in 2023.
