2025 Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team (49ers, Ravens, Chiefs Lead Way)
The opening odds to win the Super Bowl next season have dropped.
By Peter Dewey
Super Bowl 58 hasn't even happened, but that doesn't mean we can't get a head start on the Super Bowl odds for the 2024 season and Super Bowl 59.
FanDuel Sportsbook released opening odds for the Super Bowl in 2025, and there are some familiar teams atop the odds.
Only the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have odds shorter than +1000 to win Super Bowl 59. The Buffalo Bills (+1200) and Dallas Cowboys (+1500) round out the top five.
While there is still a long offseason ahead before the 2024 regular season, bettors could always look to get a jump start on next season by placing a future. Plus, it's always fun to bet on your favorite team to win (especially if it's a contender) before the season starts.
Let's take a look at where every team stands in the Super Bowl odds for next season:
Super Bowl 2025 Odds for Every NFL Team
49ers Have Best Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025
The 49ers are favored in Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and oddsmakers are already giving them a massive edge to win it all next season.
The 49ers have an implied probability of 18.18 percent to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season. To put that in comparison to the next two teams in the odds, Baltimore has a 12.5 percent implied probability while the Chiefs sit at 10.53 percent.
If the 49ers can keep their offensive core together for another season, they'll certainly be one of the team's to beat in the NFC.
Panthers Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans, but it doesn't look like Vegas has much confidence in Bryce Young turning this franchise around in the 2024 season.
Carolina finished with the worst record in the NFL this season, and to add insult to injury -- it traded its No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears to get Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft. So, the Panthers are already a bad roster without a top pick to help improve it.
Not ideal.
Their implied probability to win the Super Bowl next season sits as a measly 0.4 percent.
