3 Best Bets for Buccaneers vs. Lions in NFL Divisional Round (Can Bucs Cover?)
Get ready for an NFC Divisional Round showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are set to face off in an NFC Divisional Round showdown with a right to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on the line.
If you're looking for a few bets to place for the game, you've come to the right place. I've compiled my three bets for this NFC showdown including my favorite side, along with two players props.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Best Bets Today
- Buccaneers +6 vs. Lions
- Chris Godwin OVER 59.5 receiving yards
- Josh Reynolds anytime TD (+320)
Buccaneers +6 vs. Lions
The Lions defense allowed the Rams to average a staggering 7.7 yards per play and 9.4 yards per pass attempt. Luckily for them, Sean McVay made some terrible decisions throughout the game and the Rams went 0-3 in the red zone.
The Buccaneers certainly aren't as good offensively as the Rams, but they have the weapons in the pass game to attack this Lions secondary. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Cade Otton are more than enough to take down a Lions defense that's 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.3) and 25th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.
The biggest question of the game will be which version of Baker Mayfield will show up, but if it's the same version that showed up against the Eagles, the Lions could be in for a scare.
One key area to keep an eye on in this one is the Lions' red zone offense. It's what won them the game against the Rams, scoring a touchdown on all three trips to the red zone. They sport the second-best red zone offense in the NFL, scoring a touchdown on 65.67% of red zone trips. Now, they face a Buccaneers defense that's third in the league in that area, keeping teams to scoring a touchdown on just 42.86% of red zone trips.
If the Bucs can force field goals instead of touchdowns at key moments of this game, they're going to be in a good spot to cover this spread.
Chris Godwin OVER 63.5 receiving yards
The Lions gave up a staggering 9.4 yards per pass attempt last week against the Lions and their secondary has been one of the worst all season long. That should set up for any and all receivers for the Buccaneers to have strong performances today.
Between the top two guys, I'm going to opt for Chris Godwin over Mike Evans. Godwin's receiving yards total is close to 10 yards lower than Evans' despite recording four more catches than him in the regular season. The Lions also have trouble guarding receiving out of the slot positions and Godwin plays the slot more often than Evans.
In what I think is going to be an offensive shootout, I'll back Godwin to record at least 64 receiving yards.
Josh Reynolds anytime TD
The Lions' No. 2 receiver, Josh Reynolds, presents significantly better value in the betting market compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Reynolds had only two fewer targets and receptions than St. Brown last week and his production skyrocketed in the final stretch of the season.
He played a season-high 88% of snaps in Week 17 and 86% of snaps against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
He has become the clear No. 2 target at wideout for the Lions, which means he presents plenty of value at his current price tag to find the end zone against the Buccaneers today.
