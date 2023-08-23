3 Best Bets for the Tour Championship (Target Hovland, Homa and Schauffele)
Joe Summers gives his best bets for the PGA Tour's final stop this season.
By Joe Summers
The PGA Tour concludes its season this weekend with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Scottie Scheffler is heavily favored to win, though Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland aren't far behind.
One lucky player will become $18 million wealthier on Sunday, though I intend to become a bit wealthier myself with a few bets I'm targeting.
Best Bets to Win Tour Championship
Viktor Hovland to Win Tour Championship +500
Hovland will start in second place just two strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, but I think he'll put himself in position to win the whole tournament by weekend's end.
Coming off a 61 final round to win the BMW Championship, Hovland is on fire. He's finished T13 or better in three straight starts, showcasing the length and touch required to score low at East Lake.
On the season, Hovland ranks in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Off-The-Tee, as well as Approaches from 200-225 yards and 150-175 yards. He leads the Tour in Rough Proximity too, creating the perfect profile to win for a second consecutive week.
Max Homa Lowest 72-Hole Score at Tour Championship +1800
Because the Tour Championship uses a staggered leaderboard to start, Max Homa is six strokes behind Scheffler. This kind of bet removes that variable and allows us to bet on Homa to just have the lowest score of the weekend.
Homa finished with the third-lowest score here last year and perhaps no player is trending in a better direction. He's improved his finish in each of his last five tournaments, going T21-T12-T10-T6-T5 consecutively.
Ranking eighth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Total and fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting with strong birdie and approach statistics, Homa is an excellent scrambler and should navigate the narrow fairways with ease.
Xander Shauffele to Finish Top 10 at the Tour Championship -115
In six appearances at East Lake Golf Club, Schauffele has finished seventh or better every time. He loves this course and will start in the top 10 already, so we just need him to play servicably and we'll cash this bet.
He's coming off a T8 at the BMW Championship, with seven top-10s in his last 13 starts. Schauffele ranks sixth on Tour this season in Strokes Gained: Total, fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Schauffele dominates this course and I'm trusting him to finish the campaign on a high note.
