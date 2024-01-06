3 Best Bets to Make for Eagles vs. Giants in NFL Week 18
Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley top NFC East season finale bets.
The Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) look to enter the postseason on a high note but face one final matchup against the New York Giants (5-11) on Sunday.
The Eagles faced a string of losses to take its near-perfect 10-1 record to 11-5, knocking them down in playoff seeding along the way. The Eagles no longer control its destiny for the NFC East, needing the Cowboys to lose on top of a win on the road to clinch the division.
Both teams have their eyes on the future, but will try to get it right to end the 2023 NFL season with a hopeful win. Regardless of the four losses in the past few weeks, the Eagles remain road favorites at (-200) on BetMGM with the Giants taking the back seat on their own turf as (+250) underdogs.
I’m eyeing three bets in this final NFC East matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Giants vs. Eagles in Week 18
- Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- OVER 38
Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer
If the Eagles decide to not rest their starters, expect Jalen Hurts to add one final touchdown to his regular season stats.
This season, he put up one touchdown against the Giants and its safe to say Hurts is used often around the end zone, taking in 15 total touchdowns. All of this to say, the Eagles have a lock with Hurts getting a touchdown against the Giants if they're itching for a lead if not win.
Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer
I think it’s safe to be as equally confident in Saquon Barkley if the Giants decide to play their starters.
This season, Barkley had four touchdowns against NFC teams, two touchdowns at home and one against Philadelphia. Though less impressive stats than Hurts, this should be a convincing to keep an eye on Barkley as a potential anytime touchdown scorer.
This season, the Eagles have allowed 103.1 average yards and Barkley has been able to break away from the Eagles defense a few times. Though almost 20 yards less than last season, the Eagles' run defense is very average - below average if the starters do not play.
Over 38 Total Points
It sounds crazy to take an over in NFL Week 18 with so many teams just preparing for the playoffs, but I think there’s something intriguing about this number that feels very doable for both teams. The Giants average 14.9 points per game compared to the Eagles 26.4 points each game.
Based on that alone, both teams should have no problem hitting the over. Because divisional games are such a toss-up, it’s hard to say one way or the other what is going to happen. Taking the over 38 total points feels very safe in terms of what could happen in Week 18.
