3 Best Bets to Win Stanley Cup at Halfway Point of 2024 NHL Season
We're officially halfway through the 2024 NHL season with every team in the league having played at least 41 games.
That means now is as good of a time as any to take a look at the futures market and place a few bets on who will lift Lord Stanley's Cup at the conclusion of the NHL Playoffs.
I have three teams I'm going to break down that you should consider betting on.
Stanley Cup best bets
Edmonton Oilers +950
The Edmonton Oilers got off to a rough start to the season, but no team has been hotter in 2024. As of writing this article, they have won 13 straight games, the most by a Canadian team in NHL history. Not only are they red-hot and have the best player in the NHL on their roster in Connor McDavid, but they have the metrics to back it up.
They lead the NHL in expected goal percentage during 5-on-5 play with a +0.93 differential per 60 minutes of play. That's the best mark in the NHL by +0.33, which is an eye-popping difference. Ad in the fact they have a top 10 power play and penalty kill unit and they're looking like a potential Stanley Cup winner.
Florida Panthers +950
In a lot of ways, the Florida Panthers have been the Oilers of the East. Despite a recent losing streak, they've been hot over the past two months and now sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.
This season, they're third in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage behind only the Oilers and Hurricanes. Unlike past versions of the Panthers', this Florida team has been stout defensively all season long. If they can get some consistent goaltending like they did in the postseason last year, they're going to be primed for another deep playoff run.
Los Angeles Kings +1500
Instead of "buying high" on a team like the Oilers or Panthers, how about "buying low" on a team like the Los Angeles Kings? They've stumbled a bit to start 2024, but they still rank in the top 10, if not the top 5, in virtually every single metric you can find.
For example, despite a slow January, they're third in CORSI%, second in FENWICK%, and fourth in expected goals percentage. The Kings also sport the best penalty kill unit in the NHL, which is a huge advantage in the postseason.
Don't let their recent record scare you, the Kings are still a great bet to win the Stanley Cup.
