3 Bold Predictions for F1 Las Vegas GP (Bet on Lewis Hamilton)
Breaking down three bold predictions you can bet on for this weekend's Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.
The penultimate race of the Formula 1 season will take place in Nevada for the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The winner of the season has already been decided but that doesn't mean we can't find some good bets to place for this race. Don't worry, I won't give out Max Verstappen to win at -300. In fact, I'm going to try to find some longshot bets we can sprinkle on instead.
Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix Bold Predictions
A Red Bull car will NOT win the race (+230)
Red Bull has won the large majority of races this year, but McLaren has had some strong outings lately and Ferrari is always a threat to get a win if they can manage a good race from the pit.
With this being a brand new track for all drivers, I wouldn't be surprised to see another constructor surpass Red Bull and get the improbable win.
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris will both finish in the top 3
The second place finisher in the last three races was either Lewis Hamilton or Lando Norris. So, even if Max Verstappen wins, there's a real chance it's Hamilton and Norris that finished second and third.
Norris, specifically, has hit his stride lately and was all alone in second place in Brazil by over 25 seconds. Now, if Hamilton can have another race like he had in Mexico, I love this bet on both of them to finish in the top three at +350.
Pierre Gasly will finish in the top 6 (+1400)
If you want a wild bet, how about Pierre Gasly to finish in the top six at +1400? He's coming off a fantastic 7th place finish in Brazil so why can't he have another similar performance in Las Vegas? Sometimes, all it takes is for a driver to find some confidence to enter good form and then he can rip off a few great performances in a row.
If Gasly can do exactly that, we're looking at a 14/1 winner.
