3 Crazy Super Bowl Longshot Bets That Could Hit for Chiefs vs. 49ers
There is no shortage of bets available on Super Bowl Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Super Bowl offers more betting options than your typical NFL Sunday, with sports bettors able to wager on a variety of unique things like the length of the national anthem, the Gatorade color of the winner, and Taylor Swift sightings.
As far as on the field, here’s a few fun props with monster payouts to consider this weekend.
3 Crazy Super Bowl Longshot Bets for Chiefs-49ers
- Any player to have 150+ rushing yards (+650)
- Kyle Juszczyk anytime touchdown scorer (+800)
- Brandon Aiyuk to have a 50+ yard reception (+700)
Any player to have 150+ rushing yards (+650)
Let's start on the San Francisco side of the ball with Christian McCaffrey, who is the favorite to be named the Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday.
McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL and has turned in 5.1 yards per carry (188 yards on 37 attempts) and four touchdowns in two playoff games this season. McCaffrey has put up those numbers despite negative game scripts in each game with San Francisco falling behind early against Green Bay and Detroit.
It's fair to think Kyle Shanahan is going to feed his bell-cow back on the biggest stage, a weapon he didn't have the last time the 49ers were one win away from a Lombardi Trophy. McCaffrey has a great matchup against a Kansas City defense that excels against the pass but ranked 19th against the run during the regular season. With Brock Purdy's early-game struggles this postseason, McCaffrey should get plenty of work and always has a chance for a big game.
On the other side, Chiefs' running back Isaiah Pacheco was a big reason Kansas City was able to thrive despite a down year for Patrick Mahomes. Pacheco ran for just under 1,000 yards during the regular season and has so far run for 254 yards and three scores in the postseason.
Pacheco's chances for 150 (his high this season was 130 in Week 17 against Cincinnati) comes from San Francisco's defense that has struggled against the run and will want to make sure Mahomes doesn't beat them through the air. The Green Bay tandem of Aaron Jones and Emmanuel Wilson combined for 124 yards on 22 carries before Detroit's rushing attack churned out 182 yards on 29 attempts.
Kyle Juszczyk anytime TD scorer (+800)
Shanahan is no doubt one of, if not the best, play-callers in the NFL and he'll have two weeks to add new wrinkles to the 49ers' offense against Steve Spagnuolo.
That wrinkle could be Juszczyk, who is very versatile out of the backfield and has wore a lot of hats for the 49ers during his seven seasons in San Francisco. In the NFC Championship, Juszczyk tallied three touches, snagging two catches for 33 yards. In San Francisco's Super Bowl 55 loss to the Chiefs, Juszczyk had three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Take a longshot with Juszczyk to be used in different ways near the goal line on Sunday.
Brandon Aiyuk to have a 50+ yard reception (+700)
Another fun one through the air, Aiyuk is one of the top options in the passing game for Brock Purdy and has home-run ability anytime he touches the ball.
Aiyuk was second in the NFL and first in the NFC in yards per reception (17.9) this season. With San Francisco's weapons, it's easy for Aiyuk to slide to third or fourth in the defensive gameplan's pecking order behind McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Aiyuk had a career year this season and if Kansas City's defense makes Samuel a focal point, Aiyuk could thrive.
The Chiefs allowed a 54-yard catch to Baltimore's Zay Flowers in the AFC Championship game and a 53-yarder to Miami's Tyreek Hill in the Wild Card round. Aiyuk had a 51-yard catch in the NFC Championship win over Detroit and could see a few deep shots in the desert.
