3 MLB teams that could improve World Series odds at trade deadline
Teams are getting desperate to turn themselves into a World Series contender, but these are three teams that could actually do it at the trade deadline.
By Josh Yourish
This is a very interesting trade deadline that we’re approaching in the MLB. There are a lot of teams stuck in the middle, unsure whether to buy or to sell and some of the most aggressive teams in the league, the Padres and Mets have played so poorly that they can’t justify getting too involved in the deadline proceedings.
There are, however, a group of very interesting teams that could turn themselves into true World Series contenders by next week. These are the teams to bet to win it all now before they make a move and the odds jump.
- Baltimore Orioles
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles desperately need to add some starting pitching.
The bullpen is great and their young hitters have all come up and are starting to succeed at the same time. It’s very reminiscent of the Chicago Cubs in 2015 when everything clicked, but a big key to the Cubs that year -- and the next season when they won the World Series -- was Jake Arrieta, a true ace pitcher.
There may not be that ace on the market, but there are some good pitchers that could be available, maybe even from the Cubs.
Chicago is still in the mix in the NL Central, but should it decide to sell, it has a very enticing piece in Marcus Stroman that could get a big return from the O’s.
Despite plenty of big name prospects coming up to the big leagues, the Orioles still have the prospects in their system to outbid any team at the deadline. If Baltimore wants to go all-in, it absolutely can.
The Orioles overtook the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and if there was ever a year to go for it, I think it’s this one.
Outside of Stroman, they could add Dylan Cease or Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Montgomery or Jack Flaherty from St. Louis, or even All-Star Mitch Keller from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There are plenty of solid options to add one, or two starters.
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota’s odds to win the World Series might seem surprisingly high to some, but I love this team’s chances.
The Twins have the best starting rotation in the MLB with Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober. That’s a formidable top four and Kenta Maeda isn’t a bad fifth.
They could add to their bullpen that just blew a game on Tuesday against Seattle, but they’re ninth in bullpen ERA this year with a 3.75.
The Twins are a sure thing to win the AL Central, they’re currently running away from the Cleveland Guardians and the rest of the division, and will be getting even better once Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco and even Nick Gordon return from injury soon.
There is just one thing that they desperately need to improve about their team: hitting lefties.
The Twins are last in OPS against left-handed pitching this season even though they have plenty of right-handed bats. Byron Buxton has a .582 OPS against lefties this year and Carlos Correa has just been average.
To help out the Twins front office, I’ve found the perfect trade.
Minnesota will acquire Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals for Trevor Larnach and Emmanuel Rodriguez.
Thomas is a right-handed hitting outfield who is under tema control for two more seasons after this one and has a 1.061 OPS against left-handed pitching.
The Twins have a glut of lefty outfielder and can happily move off Larnach and part with a top 100 outfield prospect in Rodriguez to get this deal done and become true contenders.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees need a whole lot of help.
First they need Aaron Judge to return from injury and it seems like that is about to happen.
Then they need to really add to this team to make them a viable contender.
The Yankees have a right-handed heavy lineup that just frankly isn’t very good and they are another team hoping that the Cubs decide to be sellers.
The Yankees have been rumored to be interested in Cody Bellinger, who is having a vintage season in Chicago.
Bellinger is hitting .314 with a .903 OPS, 14 home runs, and 45 RBI this year for the Cubs. He signed a one-year contract in the offseason, so he'd be a short-term rental for New York.
But, he’d give them a great defensive outfield and a lefty-righty, 1-2 punch in their lineup either in front of or behind Judge.
It’s the Yankees, so if they make a move, the odds will jump big time and the public money will roll in. So, if you’re interested in the Yanks and think their season is still alive, then get in now.
