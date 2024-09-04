3 NFL Best Bets for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 1 (Target the Packers Offense)
One day after the 2024 NFL season kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Championship rematch, the NFC will get rolling Friday night from Brazil when the Green Bay Packers meet the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both teams are primed for big seasons and the Eagles are currently 2.5-point favorites with a point total of 48.5. Who comes out on top? Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
3 NFL Best Bets for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 1
- Green Bay Packers 1st Half +1.5
- Green Bay Packers Team Total OVER 23.5 Points
- Either Team to Score 3 Unanswered Times - No
Green Bay Packers 1st Half +1.5 (-115)
The Packers were one of the hottest teams down the stretch last season while the Philadelphia Eagles limped into the playoffs before a first-round exit. Green Bay won seven of 10 to finish the regular season before a playoff upset of the Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay did it with strong starts, specifically on defense. The Packers ranked eighth in the NFL in first-half points allowed (9.6) last season while the Eagles were 28th in the same category (12.9).
Green Bay Packers Team Total OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
The Packers found out that Jordan Love could be a franchise quarterback last season and they’ll showcase the highest-paid QB in NFL history in a favorable matchup against the Eagles Friday night.
Last season, the Eagles ranked 31st in the NFL against the pass, giving up 252.7 passing yards per game. Love can take advantage of a secondary that got some reinforcements in the offseason, but the biggest addition was defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played in just three games last season in Detroit.
Green Bay was able to go over this team total in five of its final nine games last season and the offense should grow even more with Love and his young group of receivers, along with the addition of Josh Jacobs in the backfield.
Either Team to Score 3 Unanswered Times - No (+120)
A nice plus-money prop to finish off Friday night’s action. We’ve already touched on the Green Bay offense, and the Philadelphia offense should be one of the best in the NFL yet again.
Led by Jalen Hurts and one of the best wide receiver tandems (A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith), the Eagles were No. 7 in the NFL in scoring last season (25.5 points per game). Philadelphia added Saquon Barkley to the backfield this season, as well.
Simply put, both of these offenses are too good to allow their opponent to score three unanswered times in this matchup. To get a +120 return on this prop seems like good value in a game that is expected to be a shootout between two of the NFC’s top signal-callers.
