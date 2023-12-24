3 NFL Best Bets to Make for Christmas Day (Jalen Hurts, Ravens Among Best Plays)
Breaking down the three best bets for the NFL's Christmas Day slate in Week 16.
The NFL takes on Christmas Day with an exciting three-game slate, featuring a Monday Night Football matchup between the No. 1 seeds in each conference.
If you're looking to bet on these games, look no further than these three best bets on Christmas Day.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction
Best Bet: OVER 43 Total Points (+100, BetMGM)
This AFC West matchup kicks off the Christmas Day games in the NFL. Coming off an exciting 63-21 win last week, the Las Vegas Raiders Raiders have an opportunity to continue the momentum into this week as the Kansas City Chiefs continue to find their footing late this season.
Divisional matchups are always a toss up for me because anything could really happen. You have a team like the Raiders who will score no points one week and 63 the next coming into a divisional game. Then, you have the Chiefs who should be dominating across the board this season, but continue struggling in some games with a 9-5 record to show for it.
I like the over in this matchup because this scenario will play out one of two ways: either the Chiefs will carry and dominate or the Raiders will keep it close and interesting.
Over 43 points would mean both teams have to score at least a handful of touchdowns which I see them being able to accomplish.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction
Best Bet: Jalen Hurts OVER 279.5 Rushing and Passing Yards (-115)
The action continues with an NFC East divisional matchup. Though this matchup doesn’t have serious implications for a struggling New York Giants team, they now know how to keep the Philadelphia Eagles in the loss column.y.
Just like with the Raiders-Chiefs, I think anything could happen in this game. One month ago I would have confidently said that the Eagles will take both Giants games, but now I think they manage a split. The Eagles need to play cohesively on both sides of the ball, which they've lost the past few weeks against the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and even Seattle Seahawks.
Regardless, I think Jalen Hurts steps up in a crucial spot in the season. He wants to win and is probably frustrated with the way things are going for the team. For that reason, he’s going to find ways to get down the field.
I like his over 279.5 combined rushing and passing yards. If the pass game starts to fall flat, we know he’s going to use his legs in crunch time to move the chains. If the run game isn’t working for the Eagles offense, Hurts will try to win the game in the air.
For the Eagles, it’s about going back to these basics.
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction
Best Bet: Ravens ML (+180)
To wrap Christmas night, the AFC first seeded Baltimore Ravens take on the NFC first seeded San Francisco 49ers.
This is a particularly favored matchup as both teams are equally stacked with elite quarterbacks who figure out ways to win. I think the 49ers continue to prove themselves as real contenders after last season’s heartbreak in the NFC Championship. A win over the Ravens would only solidify that conversation for the 49ers.
Though a win would be a perfect Christmas gift for San Francisco, I think the Ravens escape with the victory.
The Ravens managed to be a good road team this season and I think that continues versus the 49ers. The Ravens know what they’re up against and also have an impeccable defense to be able to shut the 49ers offense down.
I like the Ravens moneyline for plus money, even if they’re road dogs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.