3 NFL Teams to Bet Early to Make the Playoffs in 2024 Season (Steelers, Rams Undervalued)
These three teams are plus money to make the playoffs in the 2024 season, but they could be worth a bet to make it.
By Peter Dewey
The opening NFL playoff odds were released by DraftKings Sportsbook this week, and I immediately circled a few teams that I'm looking to bet to make and miss the postseason.
Today, we're going to focus on teams that are plus money to make the playoffs that I think are worth a bet to do so.
This three-team list includes three teams that made the postseason in 2023, but oddsmakers appear to think they'll all take a step back in 2024. Will that be the case?
Let's break down each of their odds and the case for them garnering a bet to make the playoffs:
Value Teams to Bet to Make the Playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
Los Angeles Rams
I know Aaron Donald retired, but this Los Angeles Rams team easily made the playoffs last season and may have a weak schedule if the Seattle Seahawks take a step back without Pete Carroll.
Matthew Stafford was terrific in 2023, throwing for 3,965 yards, 24 scores, and just 11 picks in 15 games. The Rams went 9-6 in his starts, and the team could be in play for a wild card spot in the NFC again in 2024. The Chicago Bears are favored to make the playoffs, but the Rams aren't. That's insane.
Sean McVay's team should be among the top seven in the NFC in 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone .500 or better in every season of Mike Tomlin's coaching career, and I don't expect that to stop now.
Despite subpar quarterback play, Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, yet the team is nearly 3/1 to do so in 2024. Sign me up.
I like the Steelers because no matter how you feel about Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, this team is equipped to handle a major injury at quarterback. Not many other teams can say that, and we saw three teams in the AFC North alone lose their starting quarterback (Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, and Kenny Pickett) during the 2023 season.
Maybe that doesn't happen again, but Tomlin's track record is too good for me to pass up at this price, especially with TJ Watt and the Steelers' defense still looking as dangerous as ever.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Look, I'm not sold on the AFC South automatically going to the Atlanta Falcons next season, which means the Tampa Buccaneers are in play to make the postseason.
Yes, Tampa Bay needed just nine wins to make the playoffs last season, but we can't discount the fact that the team brought back Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David in free agency. The Bucs also kept safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (for now) but franchise tagging him.
I don't think the Bucs are title contenders, but this division is still the weakest in the NFL. There's no reason Tampa Bay can't come close to last season's success, and I'm far from sold on Atlanta as an odds-on favorite. The Minnesota Vikings won exactly one division title in six seasons with Kirk Cousins at the helm, and he is coming off of a torn Achilles.
The Bucs have some serious value at this number.
