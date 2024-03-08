3 NFL Teams to Bet Early to Win Their Division in 2024 Season
Breaking down three NFL teams to consider betting to win their division in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL season is still months and months away, but at BetSided we've been preparing some preseason division odds for each team ahead of the offseason, and three different teams have caught my eye.
So, why not place a small future on them to take the division crown in 2024?
Before free agency starts, here are some teams I am eyeing that are undervalued in this market this offseason:
NFL Teams to Bet to Win Their Division in 2024
Green Bay Packers (+225)
This is a bet on Jordan Love taking the next step to become an MVP candidate next season, and his numbers to close out 2023 show that he can.
Over his last eight games of the regular season, Love threw for 2,150 yards, completing an impressive 70.2 percent of his passes in the process. The young quarterback also posted an absurd 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio, which continued into the playoffs, when he and the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys.
The Detroit Lions are a really good football team, but the Packers are as well and may have the better quarterback. I think the NFC North will be closer than it seems.
Cincinnati Bengals (+160)
The AFC North is looking like a two-team race with Joe Burrow expected to be healthy for the Cincinnati Bengals. They are a great worst to first candidate this season.
We see a team go from worst to first in their division almost every season (in 2023 it was the Houston Texans), and Cincy will have the benefit of facing a last-place schedule in 2024.
As long as Burrow stays healthy, we've see the Bengals win this division before, and the Baltimore Ravens will have a much tougher path in terms of opponents after finishing No. 1 in the AFC last season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+260)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a ton of free agents this offseason, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, but they already brought a key one back in receiver Mike Evans.
If Mayfield re-signs, what is stopping this team from repeating as the division champion in one of the weakest divisions in football?
The Atlanta Falcons (the favorite) don't have a quarterback at the moment and Carolina looks poised for another rebuilding season. Everyone counted out Tampa Bay entering 2023 (myself included) and the team went on to take the division crown.
This price is way too low for the Bucs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.