3 NFL Teams With Value in NFL Playoff Odds Ahead of NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have the most draft capital in 2024
Not only should we be placing a few bets on this week's NFL Draft, but let's also explore the futures market.
A lot of things can happen throughout the draft. Not only will every team get a new class of rookies, but there could be veterans that swap teams in a dealing involving draft picks. That's why there are a few teams we should be betting on to make the playoffs before the draft begins.
I have three teams that I'm narrowing in on to do exactly that. Let's dive into it.
Teams to Bet on to Make the Playoffs BEFORE NFL Draft
Minnesota Vikings (+270)
The Minnesota Vikings are the top candidate to trade up in the opening round and take a quarterback with a top 10 pick. Even if they stay at No. 11, there's a chance one of the top four elite quarterbacks will fall to them.
If Minnesota gets a quarterback, the Vikings' playoff chances are only going to increase heading into next season, especially after seeing what CJ Stroud did for the Houston Texans last season. The rookie QB would immediately have one of the best receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson to throw to and the wild card spots in the NFC are completely up for grabs in a mostly wide open conference.
New York Jets (-130)
The New York Jets hold the No. 10 pick in the opening round and there's a solid chance they help out Aaron Rodgers in one way or another, by either taking an offensive lineman or perhaps the best tight end in the draft, Brock Bowers.
Whichever way they go, the Jets' offense is going to get a boost on Thursday which is going to do nothing but help their playoff chances in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals (+285)
According to tankathon.com, the Arizona Cardinals have the highest draft capital this season while also being the only team with six picks inside the top 100. That means they have the best chance to improve their roster, moreso than any other team in the NFL.
The Cardinals are still a longshot to make the NFL Playoffs, but if they handle this draft well, we could see their playoff odds shorten by the weekend. It'd be best to best on them to make the playoffs now before it's too late.
