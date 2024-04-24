3 NFL Teams With Value in Win Total Prediction Ahead of NFL Draft
The Chargers have the fourth most draft capital ahead of Thursday's opening round
One strategy sharp bettors take advantage of before the NFL Draft is to place futures bets before teams lock in their rookie class.
A lot of things can happen throughout the draft and if you can predict things properly, you could find value on the betting market before the draft wraps up. That's exactly what we're going to do in this article.
I'm going to break down three teams you should bet the OVER on their win total for the 2024 season before the draft starts.
If you want to bet on the NFL, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
NFL Win Totals to Bet Before NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons pick at No. 8 in the draft and no matter what direction they go in, they're going to be a much better team by the end of the opening round.
They'll either select a defensive lineman/edge rusher and address their biggest need, or they'll get yet another weapon for their new quarterback, Kirk Cousins. If they take an edge rusher, their already improved defense will become a force to be reckoned with in 2024. If they take a wide receiver, Cousins is going to be loaded with weapons at every position in his first season at Atlanta.
The Falcons have the seventh best draft capital heading into Thursday, according to Tankathon.com.
Now is the time to bet the OVER on their 9.5 win total.
Washington Commanders
Only the Arizona Cardinals have higher draft capital than the Washington Commanders, who are absolutely loaded with picks in this draft, including six in the top 100. We know they're going to get their quarterback at No. 2 overall, but they also have plenty of opportunities to address other holes on their roster.
I don't expect them to be a playoff contender in 2024, but they have enough draft capital to improve to the point where they'll have a great chance to lock up at least seven wins next season.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have the fourth most draft capital heading into Thursday while also holding the No. 5 overall pick. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers will likely have the chance to either take the best offensive lineman in the draft, the No. 2 wide receiver, or trade down and further load up on draft picks.
Harbaugh knows what he's doing and this Chargers team is going to be much improved by the end of the weekend. Let's go ahead and lock in OVER 8.5 wins before Thursday night.