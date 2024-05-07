3 Players to Bet to Win NFL MVP Following 2024 NFL Draft (Bet on Justin Herbert)
Most of the biggest NFL free agents have found a new home and the NFL Draft has come and gone. That means we now have a pretty solid idea of what each team's roster is going to look like when the 2024 season officially kicks off.
With that in mind, it's time to take a look at the futures market to see if we can't find a few good bets. When it comes to NFL MVP odds, there are three quarterbacks I've zeroed in on whose teams helped them out in the draft just a couple of weeks ago.
I think all three of these players are worth a bet to win MVP this upcoming season. Let's dive into them.
NFL MVP Bets
Joe Burrow (+1000)
It seems like only a matter of time before Joe Burrow wins his first NFL MVP award and the Bengals' front office made some great moves in the draft to help see that as a possibility in 2024.
First of all, they used their top pick on an offensive lineman in Amarius Mims from Georgia. The Bengals' O-Line hasn't been anything to write home about in the Burrow-era, which has caused him to have to play from behind the 8-ball compared to some other elite quarterbacks in the league.
Cincinnati also added Jermaine Burton, a wide receiver from Alabama, along with two tight ends in Erick All (Iowa) and Tanner McLachlan (Arizona). That means that not only should Burrow be better protected in 2024, but he has some weapons added to the locker room to go along with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Burton especially should slot in well as the No. 3 receiver. That alone should boost Burrow's chances of winning the league's MVP award.
Justin Herbert (+1400)
Things were looking bleak for Justin Herbert early in the offseason. The players he had played alongside of throughout his career were gone and he was left without a coach. Since then, things couldn't have gone better. The Chargers hired the top coaching candidate in Jim Harbaugh and then they had a dream of a draft in April.
Los Angeles selected Joe Alt with its first pick at No. 5 overall and then were able to snag a wide receiver in Ladd McConkey early in the second round. Many thought the former Georgia Bulldog had all the makings of a first round talent.
The Chargers added further depth to the skill positions later in the draft taking running back Kimani Vidal (Troy), wide receiver Brenden Rice (USC), and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) with their final three picks.
Now, Herbert has some boosted protection and plenty of young talent to dish the ball to. He could be poised to have his best season of his young career.
Kyler Murray (+5000)
This is a dark horse candidate, but hear me out. We all know the Arizona Cardinals took the best wide receiver in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr., but they did more than just that to help give Kyler Murray everything he needs to succeed in 2024.
The Cardinals also snagged arguably the best running back in the draft in Trey Benson from Florida State early in Round 3. They also took Illinois guard, Isaiah Adams and tight end, Tip Reiman in the same round. That's three offensive players in the first three rounds they drafted to help Murray out.
Late in the draft, the Cardinals selected offensive tackle Christian Jones from Texas in Round 5 and UAB wide receiver, Tejhaun Palmer, in Round 6.
The Cardinals may still need a couple of years to completely rebuild, but if you want to bet on a dark horse MVP candidate, Murray may be the best option on the board with all the help the Cardinals drafted for him.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.