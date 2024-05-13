3 Rookie Receivers to Bet to Lead 2024 Draft Class in Receiving Yards in 2024
Offense was the story of the 2024 NFL Draft as six quarterbacks were taken in the first round. There was also one of the deepest groups of receivers to choose from and there were seven first-round wide receivers and 10 in the first 37 picks.
Which of those receivers has the biggest rookie season? Last year, the NFL world was introduced to fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua, who was a Pro-Bowl selection after catching 105 passes for nearly 1,500 yards.
Here’s a trio of receivers to consider in the futures market to lead all rookies in receiving yards.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (+600)
Coleman’s infectious personality has already helped him win over the hearts of Bills Mafia just a few weeks after he was taken with the first pick of the second round.
Coleman, who combined for 108 catches, 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Michigan State and Florida State, heads to Buffalo in one of the best situations for any rookie receiver.
For starters, Coleman has one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen throwing him the rock. Most importantly, though, Coleman instantly rocketed to the top spot on the Bills’ depth chart when his name was announced to open Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Allen threw for over 4,300 yards last season but nearly 2,000 of those yards are now in the AFC South as Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis inked a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That formidable duo combined for 152 catches, 1,929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023. Coleman will have ample opportunity to fill the void left by that tandem, which is why he’s worth a look to lead all rookies in receiving yards next season.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (+3000)
Want a longshot? Consider Franklin at +3000 as he heads to the AFC West.
The Denver Broncos severely lacked any firepower on the offensive side of the ball last season, but its rebuild is fully underway and it includes first-round quarterback Bo Nix and his college teammate Franklin at receiver.
Franklin, a fourth-round pick in last month’s draft, combined for 142 catches, 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Oregon with Nix throwing the rock.
Franklin also slides into a favorable depth chart after trading Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Cortland Sutton still remains after a solid 2023 where he turned in a team-high 59 catches, 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. With Jeudy gone, though, Franklin only has to jump two largely unproven receivers in Marvin Mims Jr. and veteran Josh Reynolds for one of the three starting receiver spots.
Denver also had the 24th-ranked scoring defense last season. Combine that with one of the league’s lowest win totals, Denver should be playing from behind in the majority of its contests this season and should have to air it out on the offensive side of the ball.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (+175)
Sometimes, the cream just rises to the top. That could be the case with Harrison, who was largely considered a generational receiving prospect before he was taken with the fourth overall pick by the Cardinals.
Harrison didn’t go with one of the top-3 picks as those teams (Chicago, Washington and New England) spearheaded their rebuild with a quarterback. Harrison heads to the desert and will work with a quarterback who has already enjoyed NFL success in Kyler Murray.
Murray, a two-time Pro-Bowl selection, has battled injuries over the last two seasons but led the Cardinals to the playoffs the last time he was healthy for a full season in 2021. Harrison is instantly the No. 1 receiver on Arizona’s roster, but was joined by veteran Zay Jones. Harrison is guaranteed to be the focal point to the Cardinals’ passing game.
Arizona also has four games against Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams, two teams that ranked in the bottom-12 in the NFL in passing defense last season.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.