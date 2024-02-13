3 Teams That Should Trade for Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk to Improve Super Bowl Odds
Breaking down potential trade targets for San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Family, right?
That’s the theme for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk after the second-team All-Pro wide receiver’s brother hinted on Instagram at a possible trade this offseason.
Aiyuk had just three catches for 49 yards in San Francisco’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.
Aiyuk’s girlfriend backed up the speculation in a TikTok video.
Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is a potential trade target for a slew of teams that could use an upgrade at the position. Aiyuk, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, set a career-high with 1,342 receiving yards this season and led the NFC in yards per reception (17.9).
Over the past two seasons, Aiyuk has been one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL, totaling 153 catches for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.
So, which teams could use Aiyuk? Here are three clubs who would get a bump in their Super Bowl odds if they were to trade for the Arizona State product.
Houston Texans
The Texans have a clear-cut No. 1 option in Nico Collins, who had a career year with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, finishing with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and 8 touchdowns.
But adding Aiyuk to the lineup would give Houston one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the NFL. The Texans need a complimentary piece on the outside. Tank Dell was explosive this season (15.1 yards per catch and 7 touchdowns), but is coming off a season-ending leg injury. Houston's other options include 31-year-old Robert Woods and unproven veteran Noah Brown, who had over half of his yards (325) over a two-game stretch in November.
Detroit Lions
The Lions already have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Adding Aiyuk would give Detroit a proven, reliable receiver to compliment Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has had over 100 catches in back-to-back seasons and went for 1,500 yards in 2023.
After St. Brown, though, Detroit's next two leading pass-catchers from a receptions standpoint were a pair of rookies in tight end Sam LaPorta (86 catches, 889 yards) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (52 catches, 316 yards). At receiver, the Lions had sub-par options in Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, a tandem that combined for 75 receptions and 1,098 yards. Two pivotal drops by Reynolds drastically hurt the Lions in their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to Aiyuk and the 49ers.
With Ben Johnson back at offensive coordinator, an Aiyuk-St. Brown combination at receiver could allow Detroit's offense to take an even bigger jump in 2024.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills shifted to a run-focused game plan down the stretch and it led to regular-season surge that gave the Bills another AFC East championship.
Stefon Diggs could be a cap casualty in Buffalo with a $27.8 million cap hit and his struggles in 2023 hurt Buffalo's offense and quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs, who turned 30 in November, had 1,183 receiving yards last season, his lowest yardage output over four seasons in Buffalo.
Diggs had a great start to the season, but was held under 100 receiving yards in the final 13 games and had just three touchdowns in that span. In the postseason, Diggs' drop on a second-half Allen deep ball was a key turning point in Buffalo's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.
Outside of Diggs, the Bills need to upgrade in the receiving corps. Gabe Davis was inconsistent (45 catches for 746 yards) and Buffalo had to get a bump from second-year speedster Khalil Shakir (39 catches, 611 yards).
