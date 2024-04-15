3 Teams to Bet to Win the NBA Finals Entering Postseason
Breaking down three teams to consider betting on to win the NBA Finals entering the play-in tournament.
By Peter Dewey
Prior to the NBA season, I wrote a jam-packed futures article detailing every single bet that I took in each futures market.
My NBA Finals bets were as follows:
- Denver Nuggets (+500) – 1 unit
- Boston Celtics (+400) – 1 unit
- Los Angeles Lakers (+1200) – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks (+5000) – 0.25 unit
- Miami Heat (+2800) – 0.25 unit
- Oklahoma City Thunder (+8500) – 0.25 unit
Wow. All six teams are in the playoff picture (the Heat and Lakers are in the Play-In Tournament) and four of the teams earned a top-two seed in their respective conferences. I'll take that any day of the week.
Now, with the playoffs starting this coming weekend, there are a few teams that I like in the market, including some that I already have positions on. While I may not personally add to this portfolio with those teams, there is a squad that I think is undervalued in the odds to win it all at this point in the season.
NBA Teams to Bet to Win NBA Championship
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas closed out the last 20 games of the 2023-24 season with a 16-4 record, and it is looking like one of the better teams in the West.
The Mavs have the star power with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and trade deadline acquisitions PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford completely altered the team's defense in the second half. Dallas is No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating in the last 15 games, entering the playoffs playing its best ball of the 2023-24 season.
While the Los Angeles Clippers are a tough matchup in the first round, Dallas could run into a play-in team or an inexperience OKC team in the second round. With Doncic playing at an MVP level, don't be shocked if the Mavs make a deep run -- like they did in the 2021-22 season.
Miami Heat
Miami may be in the Play-In Tournament, but this team has made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons. The Heat know how to win.
Jimmy Butler usually finds another gear in the playoffs, and I'm high on the Miami defense which is No. 5 in the league this season.
The Heat may end up facing the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics in the first round, but if they pull off the upset -- similar to last season -- they could find themselves with a much easier path afterwards to reach the Finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder
This price is much different than what I was able to take OKC at before the season, but the Thunder have a path to an NBA Finals appearance.
There's a chance the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Denver Nuggets in the first round (a tough meeting for both teams), and OKC avoided Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on its side of the bracket as well.
Despite the lack of experience this season, the Thunder are an analytical darling, ranking No. 3 in offensive rating, No. 4 in defensive rating and No. 2 in net rating. They're worth a shot as a No. 1 seed that will have home court through the Western Conference.
