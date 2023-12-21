3 Teams to Bet to Win the Super Bowl Ahead of Week 16
These are three strong teams to keep an eye on to win it all.
There are just a few short weeks until the NFL postseason. With that said, it’s time to start looking at potential futures for teams to win it all.
Once the postseason hits, finding value in the Super Bowl betting market is going to get challenging. Luckily, there have been a handful of consistently dominant teams who earned the right to call themselves “contenders.”
I’m fond of the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers or Miami Dolphins to make it to the Super Bowl and win it this year.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens continue to dominate this season. If you haven’t considered them as Super Bowl contenders by now, you really should.
The Ravens are averaging 27.4 points per game while holding their opponents to 16.1 points per game. Not to mention, the Ravens have been very solid on the road, something equally as important for a Super Bowl contending team to figure out ways to win the game.
Lamar Jackson is putting together quite the season, completing 266-of-401 passes for 3,105 pass yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. He also leads the team in rushing with 741 yards. Needless to say, a dynamic quarterback paired with a great defense is surely to be a good combination for Super Bowl contention.
The Ravens have the second-best odds on BetMGM to win the Super Bowl at +550. I think these odds change heavily if the Ravens get the job done against the 49ers during their Christmas matchup.
San Francisco 49ers
After having a fantastic season topped off with a recent win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are another strong candidate to bet on in the Super Bowl.
Their top weapons, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, are over 1,000 yards this season. That's not even mentioning do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel, who has found the end zone on several occassions the last few weeks.
Brock Purdy had a fantastic year so far going 268-for-384 for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns. This is a young and fast team that’s going to cause problems in the postseason. The 49ers are getting it right in the NFC, being one of the only consistently cohesive teams on both sides of the ball.
The 49ers currently have the best odds on BetMGM to win the Super Bowl at +225. I think it’s going to come down to who wins the Ravens-49ers game that continues to be the strongest heading into the postseason. If the 49ers continue playing like they have been, I’m confident they make a deep playoff run, if not Super Bowl victory.
Miami Dolphins
One team that turned things around in less than a season is the Miami Dolphins. Not only has quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recovered from a tumultuously bad season facing a few concussions, but he’s also come back almost like a different person.
It really helps to have a speedy offensive weapon like Tyreek Hill helping out the offense. The Dolphins are having a historic season in such a short time from last season that I think this momentum carries them into the playoffs.
The Dolphins are averaging 31.5 points per game and keeping opponents at bay while Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,921 yards and 25 passing touchdowns. Another offensive player pushing things along for the Dolphins offense that I think makes them a great pick is Raheem Mostert.
Mostert leads the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns this season.
The Dolphins are a little lower on the Super Bowl futures board. I don’t hate this number, but I’d need to see more from the Dolphins in terms of playing against other tough teams. I need to see how they handle adversity before sprinkling money on this number.
