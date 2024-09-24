3 Teams Undervalued in Super Bowl Odds After Week 3
Three weeks are in the book and preconceived notions for a slew of teams have been tossed out the window with surprises across the league.
While some teams have been pleasant surprises, others with high expectations have fallen flat out of the gates and it’s scrambled the NFL futures market. After three weeks, here are some undervalued teams to look for to win the Super Bowl.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Detroit Lions (+1100)
Before the NFL preseason kicked off, the Detroit Lions were lined at +1200 to win the Super Bowl. The Lions bounced back from a Week 2 home loss to Tampa Bay with a 20-13 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
At 2-1, the Lions sit with the fifth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1100. Yes, it’s gone up a tad from preseason expectations, but the Lions were on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth last season and none of the heavy hitters in the NFC have impressed.
The two NFC teams above them on the odds board have not been great by any means with the San Francisco 49ers losing two straight and the Philadelphia Eagles looking rusty over their 2-1 start.
The Lions’ defense has been impressive through three games and were excellent in slowing down the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 3. The Lions have a slew of weapons on offense but have developed a ground-and-pound game with arguably the best running back tandem in the NFL that is built to win late in the season.
Green Bay Packers (+1800)
Green Bay is in a similar situation as the Lions with their Super Bowl odds getting a microscopic bump from +1900 to +1800 after a 2-1 start.
Many were writing off the Packers after Jordan Love’s injury in the season-opener, but Malik Willis has seemingly rejuvenated his career over the last two games, leading Green Bay to a pair of wins as short underdogs.
Green Bay is getting it done with a system that works with Willis and a ground game that features three 100-yard rushers so far, led by Josh Jacobs.
First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system looked flawed in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia in Brazil, but Green Bay has slowed down Indianapolis and Tennessee over the last two weeks.
Love is on the comeback trail from the MCL sprain he suffered and with the weapons the Packers have, they’ll be in the mix this winter after saving its season with back-to-back wins.
Baltimore Ravens (+1300)
Baltimore opened the year with the third-highest Super Bowl odds at +1000 and have dropped to +1300 after a 1-2 start.
However, the Ravens looked like they found their identity in a Week 3 road win over the Cowboys that was not as close as the final score indicated. The offensive line has struggled in pass protection, but having Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability helps neutralize those flaws and the offensive line looked just fine in punishing Dallas in the trenches with Derrick Henry running wild.
Yes, the Ravens are 1-2, but, in typical Baltimore fashion, they’ve been right there at the end of games, losing by a big toe in Kansas City Week 1 and blowing a 10-point lead to the Raiders in Week 2.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.