3M Open betting preview: Odds, prediction and best bets at TPC Twin Cities
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Twin Cities for this week's 3M Open.
With all four men's major championships in the rearview mirror, it's time for us to start to focus on the PGA Tour's season long championship, the FedEx Cup.
With the majority of top golfers taking the week off as they head back state side after competing in England, this week's field is relatively weak. The defending champion, Tony Finau, tops the odds board but I'm looking elsewhere for my top bets.
Let's dive into the odds to win this week's event and then I'll breakdown who I'm backing to win.
Odds to Win the 3M Open
3M Open Best Bets
Cameron Young +1600
The stats show that driving distance is slightly more important at TPC Twin Cities compared to the average course, but I'm going to value it even more than what the metrics say. Just take a look at some previous winners like Cameron Champ and Matthew Wolff, whose biggest strength is that they can hit the golf ball a mile off the tee.
That brings me to Cameron Young, who is still seeking is his first win on the PGA Tour. He's third on Tour in driving distance at 317.3 and he's all of a sudden playing his best golf of this season. He finished T6 at the John Deere Classic and then followed it up with a T8 finish at the Open Championship.
Young also led the field last week in strokes gained: approach, gaining 2.59 strokes per round with his irons. If he brings that level of ball striking to TPC Twin Cities, he's going to be well poised to win his first event.
Sepp Straka +2800
Amongst all golfers who made the cut, it was Sepp Straka who finished second in strokes gained: approach last week behind only Cam Young. He's not entering this week's event with the best form amongst everyone in the field.
He won the John Deere Classic and then followed it up with an impressive T2 finish at the Open Championship.
His odds are set at a great price this week of 28/1.
Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
There are some sportsbooks that are offering fantastic value on Nicolai Hojgaard, including PointsBet who has has odds set at +5500 to win this week.
Hojgaard fits the profile of past winners in that he can hit the ball a mile off the tee. He's also entering this week in fantastic form, finishing T6 at the Scottish Open and then T23 at the Open Championship.
His ball striking seems to be dialed in and he even gained strokes with his putting last week.
Now that he's competing in an event with a weak field, he has the chance to shine. I think at 55/1, he's mispriced, so jump on those numbers while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change