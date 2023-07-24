3M Open power rankings (Who are the best golfers at TPC Twin Cities?)
Cameron Young isn't the betting favorite, but he tops my list on my power rankings for this week's 3M Open
All four major championships are in the books, which means we're officially in the final stretch of the men's golf season with the FedEx Cup on the horizon.
This week's event is the 3M Open, set to take place at TPC Twin Cities. Tony Finau enters as the tournament's defending champion.
In this article, I'm going to rank the top 10 golfers based on both their betting odds and my opinion on their chance to win this week. Let's dive into it.
3M Open Power Rankings
1) Cameron Young +1600
I think it's finally time for Cameron Young to get his first win on the PGA Tour. There is one thing that's been consistent amongst all four winners of this event; driving distance. That's exactly where Cam Young thrives,
Now, he's coming off two fantastic starts. A T6 at the John Deere Classic and a T8 at the Open Championship. He also lead the entire field in strokes gained: approach at the Open, gaining 2.50 strokes per round in that area.
2) Tony Finau +1200
Tony Finau is the defending champ and expects to be respected this week, but he's been in terrible form lately. He has missed two straight cuts and hasn't finished in the top 25 since a T23 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.
Let's proceed with caution on Finau.
3) Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Hideki Matsuyama has quietly been playing some solid golf lately, finishing T13 at both the Open Championship and the Travelers Championship. He also has a 7th place finish here back in 2019. He may be a little bit overpriced at 18/1, but I still think he deserves being a top contender this week.
4) Sungjae Im +1600
Sungjae Im had a runner-up finish here when Finau won last year. He also seemed to be finding his game a bit after a rough stretch the past two months, finishing 20th at the Open Championship. This course fits his style of play well and I expect to see his name on the leaderboard on the weekend.
5) Ludvig Aberg +3000
if driving distance is key this week, PGA Tour newcomer Ludvig Aberg could be set up well to get his first win. He smashes the ball off the tee and has put together some strong finishes since joining the Tour in June.
Unfortunately, he's coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open, but he'll likely feel much better back at a parkland style course.
6) Cam Davis +3300
Cam Davis has played in this event in all four years of its existence, sporting two top 20 finishes. He will have more experience this week than a majority of the field. Unfortunately, he hasn't been in the best form ever, but his experience at TPC Twin Cities will give him a leg up on some of the other top golfers.
7) Sepp Straka +2800
Nobody is entering this week in better form than Sepp Straka. He won the John Deere Classic and thenf ollowed it up with a T2 finish at the Open Championship. He also gained 2.33 strokes per round with his approach game during the Open. If he strikes the ball that well again this week, he's a top tier contender.
8) Emiliano Grillo +2500
Emilliano Grillo is coming off his best finish at a major championship in his career, finishing T6 at the Open Championship. With that being said, he's an up and down golfers. It seems like whenever he has a good start, he follows it up with a disappointing start. We'll see if he can avoid a slump this week.
9) Justin Thomas +2200
Where in the world is Justin Thomas' game? He's still one of the most talented players on Tour, but he's having by far the worst season of his career. Since the PGA Championship, he has gone T65, missed cut, missed cut, T9, missed cut, T60, missed cut.
It's unlikely he can pull it all together this week, but at the end of the day this is still JT we're talking about.
10) Adam Hadwin +4000
Adam Hadwin has historically done well at this event. He finished fourth here in 2019 and sixth in 2021. He missed the cut at the John Deere Classic, but was T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic the week before.
He's a solid look at 40/1 at TPC Twin Cities.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change