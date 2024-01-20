4 Big Super Bowl Bets Caesars Sportsbook is Sweating

Notable #SuperBowl futures bets from @CaesarsSports:



* $100K Chiefs +500, to win $500K

* $30K Bills +1700, to win $510K

* $10K Bills +4000, to win $400K

* $180K 49ers +200, to win $360K



"The Bills were a decent winner for us. Now, they're a huge winner for the clients."