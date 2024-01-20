4 Big Super Bowl Bets Caesars Sportsbook is Sweating
By Reed Wallach
As the NFL Playoffs reaches its tipping point, its time to hear about some massive wagers that are still on the line.
The Buffalo Bills, who are one point hit as high as +5000 to win the Super Bowl with a 6-6 start to the season, have won every game since and are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Some people got on the Bills bandwagon early and are now sweating out six figure payouts.
Patrick Everson, of VegasInsiders.com, has a few notable bets that are still alive in the Futures pool.
The Bills, who covered as a double digit favorite against the Steelers on Wild Card Weekend, and are now a big sweat for the folks at Caesars, as the book is on the hook for a $10,000 bet at 40-1 odds on the Bills to win the Super Bowl.
That's the most notable in a list of a handful of big bets, including $180,000 on the Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers to come through and win, netting a bettor $360,000 in the process.
Make sure to keep an eye on these big bets as we get closer to kickoff, and stay tuned in to the NFL betting coverage with our comprehensive breakdown for each game here!
For now, let's take a look at the Super Bowl odds ahead of the Divisional Round, can the Bills continue its path to the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl 58 Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
