49ers vs. Chiefs: Best Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVIII.
By Hans Geevers
After an impressive defeat of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Let's dive into the Super Bowl LVIII matchup from a betting perspective to find the best same game parlay available!
San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay
- Patrick Mahomes Overs 26.5 rush yards
- Brock Purdy Under 248.5 pass yards
- Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 rush yards
Same Game Parlay Odds: +495
Patrick Mahomes Over 26.5 rush yards
Unless you have been living under a rock for the last decade, you know that the San Francisco 49ers will be facing one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has ever witnessed step on a football field Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Why is Mahomes so good? Mahomes has a skill set that without question separates him from the majority of the other starting signal-callers in the NFL. The man can throw the football with precision and has outstanding mobility as well.
The question from a betting standpoint is how will Mahomes be successful versus the 49ers defense in Super Bowl LVIII. Frankly, I think Mahomes will be efficient both throwing and rushing the football on Sunday. Having stated that the player prop that popped off the page for me was Patrick Mahomes going over 26.5 rushing yards.
Let's look at the relevant data to better illustrate why I like Mahomes here. In Mahomes' last four postseason games, Patrick Mahomes has rushed the football 20 times and accumulated 119 rushing yards.
It should also be noted that the 49ers have had issues containing mobile quarterbacks all year. Through 17 games played in the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers ranked a rather low 21st in rushing yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
Brock Purdy Under 248.5 pass yards
At one point this season, Brock Purdy was on pace for an unprecedented MVP win. Unfortunately for him, Purdy faced a talented Baltimore Ravens defense late in the year. The Ravens caused Purdy to play far below his usual expectations in an eventual San Francisco loss.
Additionally, Purdy has not looked great in the postseason games the 49ers have played. It has to be said that San Francisco was fortunate to win both games despite Purdy's average play. This week, Purdy gets a Chiefs defense that managed to talented quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in check. For the reasons just mentioned, give me Brock Purdy under 248.5 passing yards.
Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 rush yards
How important is Pacheco to the success of the Chiefs offense? In three postseason games played this year, Pacheco has accumulated 254 rushing yards on 63 carries. 63 carries in three games is a ton of work for a starting running back.
Pacheco's opponent on Sunday has not done a great job in defending the running back position recently either. In the 49ers two playoff games played, San Francisco has allowed a whopping 318 rushing yards to opposing offenses. That is not good.
In my opinion, the Chiefs will look to rush the football versus the 49ers due to the recent struggles of the San Francisco rush defense. I love Pacheco's chances to easily surpass 66.5 rushing yards.
