49ers vs. Chiefs Odds Immediately Make Major Shift Towards Kansas City
The dust has settled from Championship Sunday and we now know which two teams will be facing off in Super Bowl 58.
For the second time in five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs came away with the victory in that game, winning the game 31-20 in what was Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl win.
In just 12 hours since the matchup has been set, we have seen some significant line movement for the game already.
Super Bowl 58 Odds Movement
The line originally opened with the 49ers set at 2.5-point favorites. That quickly moved down to 49ers -2 and then by the time we all woke up on Monday morning, it was down another point to 49ers -1.
If this trend continue, we could see the odds set at a pick'em by the time kickoff takes place on Super Bowl Sunday.
According to Ben Fawkes, money has been pouring in on the Chiefs since the line was released. That makes sense when you think of how the playoffs have gone. Despite the 49ers being the better team in the regular season, the Chiefs have won three games in impressive fashion, two of them being on the road. Meanwhile, the 49ers needed second half comebacks to defeat the No. 7 seed Packers and No. 3 seed Lions, both games which were in their home stadium.
There's also the factor of how Mahomes has fared as an underdog in his career. After Sunday's win against the Ravens, Mahomes is now 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 straight up when set as the betting underdog. There aren't many people out there rushing to bet against him in that spot once again.
