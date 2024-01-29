49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Opening Odds and Schedule (Mahomes Underdog Again)
Breaking down the opening odds for Super Bowl Sunday following the completion of the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
We have a Super Bowl 54 rematch!
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both advanced to the Super Bowl on Championship Sunday, setting up another chance for Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan to duel for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Chiefs pulled off another upset win in the early window, moving Patrick Mahomes to 10-1-1 against the spread as an underdog and 9-3 straight up in his NFL career. Kansas City's defense absolutely shut down likely league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
In the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers showed their ability to come from behind once again. San Francisco trailed the Detroit Lions by 17 at the half, but the team scored 27 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead in the fourth, eventually winning 34-31.
Entering Championship Weekend, the 49ers were the favorite to win the Super Bowl while the Chiefs were third in the odds. Have oddsmakers changed their tune with how these teams will match up?
Here are the opening odds and the schedule for Super Bowl 58:
Super Bowl 58 Schedule and Odds
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 2024
Spread
- 49ers -2.5 (-110)
- Chiefs +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -135
- Chiefs: +114
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Chiefs and Mahomes find themselves as underdogs again in Super Bowl 58, but bettors have seen Mahomes thrive in that spot in his career.
San Francisco has played with fire in the postseason, but oddsmakers seem confident that Brock Purdy and his plethora of playmakers deserve to be favored in this game.
When Is the Super Bowl 2024?
Super Bowl 58 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Where Is Super Bowl in 2024?
Super Bowl 58 will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.