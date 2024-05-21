5 Best Futures to Bet for the 2024 NFL Season (Bet the Dolphins to Win AFC East)
Free agency, the draft, and the schedule release are all in the rear-view mirror which means it's time to look ahead to the 2024 NFL season.
We still have months to decide our opinions and takes on the 2024 campaign, but sometimes the best best time to place a few bets are this early in the offseason. That way, we can snag value on specific wagers before the odds begin to shift as the season approaches.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top five favorite futures bets at this point of the NFL offseason. Let's dive into it.
The odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Best NFL Futures to Bet
- Dolphins to Win AFC East (+185)
- Brock Purdy to Win NFL MVP (+2000)
- Falcons OVER 9.5 Wins (-148)
- Steelers UNDER 7.5 Wins (+148)
- Bears to Make NFC Playoffs (-115)
Dolphins to Win AFC East (+185)
If the Dolphins are going to win the AFC East, the time is now to do it. They had the lead on the division for the majority of the year last season then allowed the Bills to sneak up and steal it from them in the final week.
Now, the Bills are experiencing some major roster turnover and this may end up being the weakest team they have in the Josh Allen era. When it comes to the New York Jets, I'm not as high on them as some other people. People forget Aaron Rodgers had a completely average season his last year in Green Bay, now he's going to return to elite status two years later and a year after an Achilles injury?
I don't buy it. I think Miami wins the AFC East this season.
Brock Purdy to Win NFL MVP (+2000)
I might be the biggest Brock Purdy defender in the world. He was the betting favorite to win be named MVP last season before their Week 16 game against the Ravens when he had his worst performance of the year. What makes people think he can't return to being an MVP candidate in 2024?
Purdy led the NFL in virtually every single passing stat last season cinlduing yards per attempt, QBR, and quarterback rating. At 20-1, he's the best value bet on the board to win MVP next year.
Falcons OVER 9.5 Wins (-148)
People who know me know that I'm a Falcons fan so there is probably some bias in this pick, but hear me out.
The Falcons got seven wins last season with one of the worst quarterbacks and head coaches in the league. Now they have a new head coach and Kirk Cousins at QB. If Cousins can play at the level he was playing at last year before going down with an injury, the sky is the limit for the Dirty Birds.
To help matters, the Falcons have the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2024, both by opponent win percentage from 2023 and opponent projected win total next season.
All we need for this bet to cash is for the Falcons to finish 10-7 or better, which is extremely attainable for them.
Steelers UNDER 7.5 Wins (+148)
The Falcons have the easiest schedule in the NFL but it's the Pittsburgh Steelers who have the toughest. Their final eight games of the season are ridiculous, playing all six divisional games as well as the Eagles and Chiefs.
They also have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their quarterbacks and Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator.
It's a recipe for disaster in Pittsburgh in 2024 and I'm not even sure if Mike Tomlin can save them.
Bears to Make NFC Playoffs (-115)
I don't remember a quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall who went into a better situation than Caleb Williams is going into. He'll be throwing to DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and Rome Odunze. He also has D'Andre Swift at running back to support the passing game.
The Bears also have the third easiest schedule in the NFL which should pave the way for the Bears to be in contention for a spot in the NFC Playoffs.
As long as Williams lives up to his potential, I love this bet at -115 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!